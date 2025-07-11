Vermeer Bumps Up the Power, Torque for New SC402 Stump Cutter

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Jul 11, 2025
Vermeer's new SC402 stump grinder
Vermeer's new SC402 stump grinder
Vermeer

Vermeer’s new SC402 Stump Cutter delivers more power and torque than its predecessor, comes with electronic throttle control and can maneuver in confined spaces, the company says.

The new model replaces the SC382 Stump Cutter. It runs on a 40-horsepower Briggs & Stratton Vanguard gasoline engine, up from 37 horsepower. The SC402 gets a boost in torque from 49 to 56 foot-pounds.

“With its increased torque and the electronic throttle control, operators can expect consistent power delivery, particularly when cutting below grade,” says Josh Vrieze, group product manager for Vermeer Environmental Equipment. “The machine’s design also prioritizes maneuverability in confined spaces and ease of operation.”

The SC402 balances torque between the drive wheels, which the company says helps reduce turf disturbance while increasing traction, along with its standard four-wheel drive. To fit tight spaces, the stump cutter’s width can be reduced to 35.5 inches from 50.1 inches by removing the dual wheels. This will allow it to pass through standard 36-inch gates.

Vermeer’s SmartSweep control system automatically adjusts the cutter wheel’s sweep rate based on engine load. “This helps provide a smooth and consistent cutting performance and can help reduce wear on the machine,” the company says.

Operators have a choice of Vermeer or Yellow Jacket cutter-wheel systems. For safety, Vermeer added a standard operating presence system that automatically stops the cutter wheel if the operator’s hands leave the control station. Remote control is an available option for operating the stump cutter at a distance. A backfill blade for site cleanup is also available.

Vermeer says it made routine maintenance points easy to access.

SC402 Stump Cutter Quick Specs

  • Operating weight: 1,950 lbs.
  • Engine: 40 hp Briggs & Stratton Vanguard (gasoline)
  • Torque: 56 ft-lb
  • Width: 50.1” (w/dual wheels); 35.5” (w/out duals)
  • Length: 9’3”
  • Height: 53”
  • Max hydraulic flow: 6.2 gpm
