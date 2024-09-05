The 74-horsepower SM475 joins the 37-horsepower SM240 and SM240H in Yanmar's SM Series tractor line.

Yanmar has expanded its line of SM series compact utility tractors with the 74-horsepower SM475, its most powerful model for the North American market yet.

It features a clutch-less power shuttle transmission for easy operation. Adjustments to power steering, tilt, and implements can be made without leaving the seat. A joystick-controlled front-end loader is optional.

Yanmar says the SM475 is ideal for medium- to heavy-duty precision tasks like trenching. Its high-capacity fuel tank means fewer fill-ups throughout the day.

The SM475 features a dual-entry deluxe cab with standard advanced climate control, an ergonomic operator station, a digital command hub and an immersive audio system.

SM240/SM240H

The new model joins the upgraded SM240 and SM240H. The SM240 features a synchro shuttle transmission, while the SM240H offers a hydrostatic transmission.

Powered by the 37-horsepower Yanmar TNV engine, the SM240 and SM240H offer “powerful multifunctional capability.” The front-end loader has a 2,116-pound lift capacity. An optional Yanmar backhoe loader attachment is available.

The models also feature foldable ROPS, joystick controls and an ergonomic operator station with a comfortable seat.

The SM series comes backed by Yanmar’s 10-year 3,000-hour limited powertrain warranty.

Quick Specs

SM240

Gross Power: 39.6 horsepower

Lift Capacity: 2,116 pounds

PTO Power: 28.2 horsepower

SM240H

Gross Power: 39.6 horsepower

Lift Capacity: 2,116 pounds

PTO Power: 27.5 horsepower

SM475