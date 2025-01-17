Blue Diamond Attachments Launches Full Snow Removal Lineup

Blue Diamond Attachments Heavy Duty Snow Blower
Blue Diamond Attachments

Blue Diamond Attachments has released a full lineup of snow removal attachments for skid steer loaders, compact track loaders and compact tractors.

Attachments in the lineup include:

  •  Heavy- or Extreme-Duty Snow Blower:  The Heavy-Duty Snow Blower offers a 26-inch diameter, 5-blade fan to quickly move high volumes of snow. An offset chute design provides better operator visibility to the ground. Cutting widths range from 62 inches to 96 inches, and the bolt-on cutting edge is easily replaceable. The Extreme-Duty Snow Blower features a high-pressure bypass system that eliminates the need for sheer pins during sudden stops. A choice of widths and motor packages are available.
  • Autowing Snowplow Blade: Mechanical wings on the blade automatically adjust from scoop mode to the windrow position as the operator angles the plow. This allows multiple angles to add torsional strength and prevent twisting under heavy loads, the company says.
  • Standard- or Heavy-Duty Series Multipurpose Blade: The 22-inch-tall blade can be used for snow and light dirt work. It has an optional 8-inch height extension that can be bolted on for high-volume applications. The curved back keeps the material rolling and the full-trip moldboard protects the operator and equipment from hidden obstacles or curbs. A trip-lockout pin can be installed when using the blade for earthmoving.
  • Six-Way Dozer Blade: Using a pivot system, the six-way dozer blade can tilt 10 degrees and angle 30 degrees. The blade can convert to a snow plow by pulling two pins and adding the optional 8-inch height extension and trip springs. It also features a rugged design, a bolt-on edge, skid shoes and heavy-duty cylinders.
  • Snowplow V Blade: The V Blade can be used for both snow removal and backfilling dirt into trenches. It can be angled left and right or used straight. The V-feature allows snow to be moved to both sides or used in scoop mode to carry snow away from the edges. The trip feature can be locked or unlocked, depending on the application.
  • Standard- or Heavy-Duty Snow Pusher: The Standard-Duty Snow Pusher features a rubber cutting edge, bolt-on replaceable wear shoes, a 10-gauge moldboard and ¼-inch side plates. The Heavy-Duty Pusher is designed with a rolled moldboard to keep the snow load live and reduce the host machine horsepower needed to move large snow loads. It also uses thicker wear shoes, heavier side plates and a vertical brace that ties the cross-braces together to spread out the impact forces.

The snow removal line is compatible with most OEM machines and supported by Blue Diamond and its extensive dealer network. All attachments are backed by Blue Diamond’s Satisfaction Guarantee and a 1-year warranty. 

