The RX6640P has the lowest starting price in the new five-model RX40 series at $43,511.

The newest expansion to Kioti’s utility tractor lineup offers more visibility, improved comfort and an upgraded electronic three-point hitch, the company says.

The new RX40 series features five new models: the RX6640P, RX6640PC, RX7340P, RX7340PC and RX7340PCR. Horsepower ranges from 66 to 73, with the Kioti 4H243T engine in the RX6640P and the 4F243T engine in the other four models. All models are turbo-charged, feature a 26.4-gallon fuel capacity and can reach travel speeds up to 24 mph.

The lowest-price in the series, the RX6640P, starts at $43,511, while the highest price is the RX7340PCR starting at $54,833.

Contractors can choose between a power shuttle transmission or a power shuttle with creeper (denoted by “R” at the end of the model number), allowing for operators to move at slower speeds while maintaining full engine power and hydraulic flow.

All models now feature an upgraded electronic control three-point hitch (RX20s feature only mechanical hitches) with a max lift capacity of 4,327 pounds and a 540 or 540 Economy rear-speed PTO.

The five-pillar cab offers more visibility with the removal of the second door on the right and now has room for an optional instructor seat. RX40s also come with a factory-installed joystick.

The cab has been expanded both horizontally and vertically for more head and leg room. Contractors can also opt for an air-ride suspension seat.

RX40s come with factory-installed LED lights and feature a streamlined hood design for greater visibility in the front. All five models can be outfitted with Industrial tires (front: 12.5-80-18; rear: 18.4-24) for an additional $4,993.





Quick Dimensions

See below for some key dimensions on all 5 models.



RX6640P RX6640PC RX7340P RX7340PC RX7340PCR Length with Hitch 150.30 in (3,817 mm) 150.30 in (3,817 mm) 150.30 in (3,817 mm) 150.30 in (3,817 mm) 150.30 in (3,817 mm) Width 82.10 in (2,085 mm) 82.10 in (2,085 mm) 82.10 in (2,085 mm) 82.10 in (2,085 mm) 82.10 in (2,085 mm) Height 114.80 in (2,917 mm) 105.30 in (2,675 mm) 114.80 in (2,917 mm) 105.30 in (2,675 mm) 105.30 in (2,675 mm) Wheelbase 85.40 in (2,170 mm) 85.40 in (2,170 mm) 85.40 in (2,170 mm) 85.40 in (2,170 mm) 85.40 in (2,170 mm) Ground Clearance 15.75 in (400 mm) 15.75 in (400 mm) 15.75 in (400 mm) 15.75 in (400 mm) 15.75 in (400 mm) Front Tread 62.90 in (1,597 mm) 62.90 in (1,597 mm) 62.90 in (1,597 mm) 62.90 in (1,597 mm) 62.90 in (1,597 mm) Rear Tread 63.90 in (1,623 mm) 63.90 in (1,623 mm) 63.90 in (1,623 mm) 63.90 in (1,623 mm) 63.90 in (1,623 mm) Turning Radius 12.80 ft (3.90 m) 12.80 ft (3.90 m) 12.80 ft (3.90 m) 12.80 ft (3.90 m) 12.80 ft (3.90 m) Weight 6,051 lb (2,745 kg) 6,814 lb (3,091 kg) 6,252 lb (2,836 kg) 6,814 lb (3,091 kg) 6,814 lb (3,091 kg)



