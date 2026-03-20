Caterpillar is expanding its compact track loader lineup with the all-new 253, offering an 8,893-pound operating weight and a 2,023-pound rated operating capacity for earthwork and loading.

The CTL builds on the foundation of the 259D3 to provide a blend of power and compact size that complements the lineup between a 249D3 and a 255.

But don’t call it a next-generation machine — it’s really a blend between D3 architecture and next-gen components, said Cat Product Marketing Manager Dustin Adams. “You’ll notice that it’s our older-generation structure, but what you don’t notice is that it has a next-gen undercarriage. What I mean by that is it has a single-piece undercarriage that’s supported by four independent rigid axles.”

The design enhances traction and stability in varied conditions, with a focused improvement on grading performance, the company says. “This machine, while it is designed and can handle complex hydromechanical work tools, is designed to push dirt,” adds Adams. “That is the sole purpose of this machine, and we have put a lot of time and effort into making this the strongest machine in its size class.”

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“We are really trying to make this easy for our customers to buy and easy for our dealers to make it simple when they're keeping inventory on their dealer lots,” said Adams.

As such, only two fixed configuration choices are available:

An open canopy operator station with a mechanical coupler and standard hydraulics offering 20 gallons per minute of flow at 3,336 psi.

An enclosed cab with air conditioning, a hydraulic coupler and high-flow hydraulics, increasing flow to 30 gpm at 3,336 psi.

Customers can further customize the 253 with aftermarket field-installed kits.

An electronically controlled Cat 3.3B turbo Tier 4 Final diesel engine powers the new CTL. It comes standard with 15-inch C-Pattern tracks for traction and performance in a variety of conditions.

The 253’s one-piece sealed and pressurized cab with adjustable joystick pods provides a clean and quiet operating environment with clear sightlines to the attachment, the company says. Standard features such as dual self-level, return-to-dig/attachment positioner, and float help operators efficiently perform repetitive tasks. Creep and two-speed are standard for speed control.

“Every feature we chose to put on this machine is going to leave the customer wanting for nothing,” says Adams. “Every machine comes with a heated air suspension seat, electronic work tool harness — so that you can run those complex, 100 mechanical tools — adjustable joysticks or operator pods for operator ergonomics, VisionLink telematics, and then finally, an all-new C pattern, general duty track.”

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Planned commercial availability for the new 253 CTL is the second half of 2026 in North America, with expansion into other regions in 2027.

To see all of the products and technologies unveiled at ConExpo 2026, check out our show coverage page here.

Caterpillar 253 Compact Track Loader Specs