FAE has rolled out its smallest remote-controlled tracked carrier yet, the RCU45, designed for managing vegetation in hard-to-reach areas or on steep terrain, such as along railroad tracks, power lines, gas and oil pipelines, roads, highways and waterways.

The new model joins the RCU55 , RCU75 and RCU120 in FAE’s remote-controlled tracked carrier lineup.

A 44-horsepower Yanmar common rail electronic fuel-injection engine powers the ultra-compact machine. Its heavy-duty undercarriage features an automatic rubber track tensioning system, which provides traction on slopes up to 55 degrees. The dual hydrostatic transmission powers the tracks and attachment simultaneously for optimal mulching performance.

Electronically controlled piston pumps, combined with a dedicated electronic control unit, form an integrated technological system that FAE says delivers “high performance and reliability over time, plus simple and intuitive operation.”

The aluminum radiator with anti-clogging fins is paired with a proportional and reversible fan with hydraulic control. This helps to keep the radiator clean and efficient, improving performance and reducing maintenance.

Operators can control all vehicle and head functions with the RCU45’s ergonomic remote control with a large 4.3-inch display. Function keys are customizable, and a 2.4 GHz transmission frequency ensures reliable communication.

The FAE App, available for iPhones and Android smartphones, can be used to manage various settings for the tracked carrier. It also allows users to reposition the vehicle if the remote control cannot be used, to monitor data in real time, to run diagnostics in the event of a component or system failure and to receive scheduled maintenance notifications.

The RCU45 can be paired with two specialized FAE heads:

BL0/RCU: Capable of mulching branches and wood up to 10 centimeters in diameter, this forestry mulching head comes equipped with a fixed-blade rotor and Bite Limiter technology that provides high output, even with less horsepower, due to the low power absorption.

PML/RCU: This swinging hammer mulcher is ideal for mulching grass and small shrubs up to 5 centimeters in diameter.

An optional rear electric recovery winch with a 1.1-ton towing capacity is also available.