Clear Land by Remote Control: FAE's New RCU-75 Crawler Mulcher (Video)

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Sep 28, 2022
FAE RCU-75 compact, tracked carrier with mulching head
FAE USA

FAE’s new RCU-75 remote-controlled tracked carrier can mulch vegetation up to 6 inches in diameter while climbing slopes up to 55 degrees.

With the operator standing at a safe distance, the RCU-75, along with the BL2/RCU mulcher, can be used to safely clear hard-to-access areas and tough terrain, such as hilly wooded areas, near railroad tracks, power lines, gas and oil pipelines, roadsides, highways and waterways. (To watch a video of the RCU-75 in action, see the end of this story.)

FAE says the BL2/RCU mulcher’s fixed-tooth rotor and Bite Limiter technology provide higher productivity with less horsepower due to low power absorption.

The machine runs on a 74-horsepower Kohler Common Rail electronic fuel-injection engine. Its heavy-duty undercarriage features a hydraulic extendable and retractable independent track gauge system and an automatic tensioning system.

The engine is paired with a dual hydrostatic transmission that FAE says “provides better traction and optimal management of the attachment.” Electronically controlled piston pumps combined with a dedicated electronic control unit provide an integrated technological system.

High-profile rubber tracks, oscillating rollers and triple-flange style idlers allow the RCU-75 to maintain traction in difficult conditions. A steel track undercarriage option is also available.  

The RCU-75’s remote control features a 3.5-inch display with customizable function keys. A 2.4 GHz transmission frequency ensures reliable communication, the company says.

The RCU range will be available in 2023.

Check out this video by FAE of the RCU-75 in action:


Standard Features:

  • After-treatment system DOC (RCU-75 TIER 4F) & After-treatment system DOC/DPF (RCU-75 STAGE V)
  • Hydrostatic tracks transmission
  • Hydrostatic attachments transmission
  • Basic Load Control function
  • LCD color 3.5” display on remote control unit
  • LCD color 7” display on board
  • Engine KOHLER KDI 2504 turbocharged and after-cooled
  • Floating function
  • Independent hydraulic variable track system
  • Auxiliary hydraulic circuit for attachments
  • High profile rubber tracks and bogie rollers system
  • Combined aluminum cooler anti-clogging fins style
  • Proportional and reversible fan system with hydraulic control
  • Ergonomic joysticks controls
  • Double remote-control batteries and on board battery charger
  • LED working light
  • Tilting attachment plate with quick coupling
