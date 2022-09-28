FAE’s new RCU-75 remote-controlled tracked carrier can mulch vegetation up to 6 inches in diameter while climbing slopes up to 55 degrees.

With the operator standing at a safe distance, the RCU-75, along with the BL2/RCU mulcher, can be used to safely clear hard-to-access areas and tough terrain, such as hilly wooded areas, near railroad tracks, power lines, gas and oil pipelines, roadsides, highways and waterways. (To watch a video of the RCU-75 in action, see the end of this story.)

FAE says the BL2/RCU mulcher’s fixed-tooth rotor and Bite Limiter technology provide higher productivity with less horsepower due to low power absorption.

The machine runs on a 74-horsepower Kohler Common Rail electronic fuel-injection engine. Its heavy-duty undercarriage features a hydraulic extendable and retractable independent track gauge system and an automatic tensioning system.

The engine is paired with a dual hydrostatic transmission that FAE says “provides better traction and optimal management of the attachment.” Electronically controlled piston pumps combined with a dedicated electronic control unit provide an integrated technological system.

High-profile rubber tracks, oscillating rollers and triple-flange style idlers allow the RCU-75 to maintain traction in difficult conditions. A steel track undercarriage option is also available.

The RCU-75’s remote control features a 3.5-inch display with customizable function keys. A 2.4 GHz transmission frequency ensures reliable communication, the company says.

The RCU range will be available in 2023.

Check out this video by FAE of the RCU-75 in action:





Standard Features: