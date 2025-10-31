Vanderhall Brawley GTS UTV: Off-Road Power and Luxury Comfort — at a $50K Price Tag

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Oct 31, 2025
Brawley Gts Ida Rose 001 Scaled
Vanderhall

Vanderhall calls its Brawley GTS a utility vehicle — but it looks a lot more like a Jeep Wrangler — and comes with a hefty price tag to go with its luxury styling.

Starting at $49,995, the all-electric UTV features a 40-kWh lithium-ion battery pack paired with a quad-motor system to deliver power to each wheel and provide traction in all terrains. It cranks out 404 horsepower and 484 pound-feet of torque. It has a range of up to 140 miles and uses regenerative braking and intelligent energy management to improve efficiency.

“The Brawley is built to conquer the rugged outdoors while staying eco-friendly,” Vanderhall says. “Packed with state-of-the-art technology, it boasts a comfortable interior and exceptional off-road performance, making it the ultimate choice for thrill-seekers.”

While limited features were shared in Vanderhall’s latest press release, the company’s social media pages showcased several additional capabilities. Five drive modes are available: 4x2, 4x4, eCrawl, eCrab and eSteer. The front and rear two-inch hitch receivers allow for a variety of attachments, from spreaders to snow plows.

The fully enclosed cab offers a quiet, comfortable ride for up to four people, the company says. Luxury amenities include heated front and rear seats, variable speed heat, air conditioning and defrost, a moonroof, a three-speed wiper system with sprayers, a Bluetooth audio system and ergonomic controls.

The UTV weighs between 2,700 and 3,000 pounds, has a 1,500-pound towing capacity and 18 inches of ground clearance.

The Brawley GTS was introduced to the power sports market in early 2024 and has started shipping to customers in select U.S. markets.

Related Stories
Bobcat Newest Mini Track Loader
Compact Utility Loaders
Closer Look: Bobcat's Largest Mini Track Loader Packs Power & Precision
The Kubota RTV-X Long Bed can be converted to flat bed with its adjustable side rails and tailgate.
Compact equipment
Kubota Launches New RTV-X Long Bed UTV for 1,200-lbs. of Hauling
The ML180 was fitted with a small 'prototype' sticker toward the rear at Utility Expo.
Compact Utility Loaders
Vermeer Gives Sneak Peek of its Largest Mini Track Loader: A Prototype ML180
Ultra Guard Steel Large
Components
Titan Expands Lineup with Steel-Belted Skid Steer Tires
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
Bobcat Newest Mini Track Loader
Compact Utility Loaders
Closer Look: Bobcat's Largest Mini Track Loader Packs Power & Precision
The MT120 delivers 1,200 pounds of lift capacity, intuitive pilot controls and jobsite versatility – while just barely wider than a wheelbarrow.
The Kubota RTV-X Long Bed can be converted to flat bed with its adjustable side rails and tailgate.
Compact equipment
Kubota Launches New RTV-X Long Bed UTV for 1,200-lbs. of Hauling
The ML180 was fitted with a small 'prototype' sticker toward the rear at Utility Expo.
Compact Utility Loaders
Vermeer Gives Sneak Peek of its Largest Mini Track Loader: A Prototype ML180
Bobcat MT100
Compact Utility Loaders
Quick Data: Top-Selling Compact Utility Loaders for 2024 – 2025
2026 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 in reef blue metalic.
Pickups
Chevy’s 2026 Colorado Revealed: 5 Trims for Work to Off-Road Fun
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
How upgrading excavator machine control boosts your productivity
DownloadView All