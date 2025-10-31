Vanderhall calls its Brawley GTS a utility vehicle — but it looks a lot more like a Jeep Wrangler — and comes with a hefty price tag to go with its luxury styling.

Starting at $49,995, the all-electric UTV features a 40-kWh lithium-ion battery pack paired with a quad-motor system to deliver power to each wheel and provide traction in all terrains. It cranks out 404 horsepower and 484 pound-feet of torque. It has a range of up to 140 miles and uses regenerative braking and intelligent energy management to improve efficiency.

“The Brawley is built to conquer the rugged outdoors while staying eco-friendly,” Vanderhall says. “Packed with state-of-the-art technology, it boasts a comfortable interior and exceptional off-road performance, making it the ultimate choice for thrill-seekers.”

While limited features were shared in Vanderhall’s latest press release, the company’s social media pages showcased several additional capabilities. Five drive modes are available: 4x2, 4x4, eCrawl, eCrab and eSteer. The front and rear two-inch hitch receivers allow for a variety of attachments, from spreaders to snow plows.

The fully enclosed cab offers a quiet, comfortable ride for up to four people, the company says. Luxury amenities include heated front and rear seats, variable speed heat, air conditioning and defrost, a moonroof, a three-speed wiper system with sprayers, a Bluetooth audio system and ergonomic controls.

The UTV weighs between 2,700 and 3,000 pounds, has a 1,500-pound towing capacity and 18 inches of ground clearance.

The Brawley GTS was introduced to the power sports market in early 2024 and has started shipping to customers in select U.S. markets.