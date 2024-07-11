Takeuchi is bringing its TCR50-2 crawler dumper to the North American market. The compact machine can transport 8,157 pounds of material across rough terrain.

Previously only available in other parts of the world, Takeuchi product manager Lee Padgett says crawler carrier demand is growing in construction, mining and infrastructure applications in the region. “Urbanization here in North America has led to a greater need for these agile machines that can carry heavy loads over unstable or rough terrain, often in confined spaces. The TCR50-2 can do all that and more,” he says.

The 14,440-pound machine is powered by a 118-horsepower diesel engine that provides greater torque while delivering a quiet ride. Takeuchi says operators can carry up to 2.7 cubic yards of material while simultaneously rotating and dumping it up to 65 degrees in a single cycle. The dump bed rotates 180 degrees, reducing the need to continually reposition the machine and, therefore, preventing premature track wear.

The redesigned operator’s station features a 5.7-inch color display with a standard 180-degree rearview camera, hydraulic joystick controls, an adjustable suspension seat, a powerful air conditioner, a radio with USB functionality, and a large cup holder. Takeuchi says the hydraulic pilot controls deliver smooth operation for both travel and dump body functions, while the foot throttle allows more intuitive adjustment of engine speed.

Wide-opening maintenance covers offer easy access to the TCR50-2’s engine and routine inspection points, while steps and handlebars provide safe access to service areas at the top of the machine.

Additional features include LED work lights, a tinted sun visor, a rear windshield visor, and window vents. A customizable travel alarm can sound for forward and reverse travel or only when the unit is put into reverse.

The standard Takeuchi Fleet Management telematics system provides operators with information on machine health and condition, run time, and machine location. It also provides remote diagnostics, scheduled maintenance reminders, and customizable alert settings. Using the system, operators can geofence their machines for added security.

“We believe the TCR50-2 provides the smaller footprint, low ground bearing pressure, load-handling capabilities and performance that can help improve efficiency and profitability on jobsites everywhere,” Padgett said.