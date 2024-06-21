Police: Man Steals Compact Loader, Uses it to Steal Jack Daniels Barrel

Don McLoud
Jun 21, 2024
Bridgestone arena exterior at night
Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville, Tennessee
Bridgestone Arena

A man stole a compact track loader from a construction site in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, and then used it to steal a Jack Daniels whiskey barrel outside of Bridgestone Arena, according to police.

The 47-year-old man was arrested June 18 on charges of felony burglary and theft of vehicle and misdemeanor theft of property and vandalism. He was booked in jail with bond set at $62,000.

The man's account to police is that he saw the compact loader on the street at a construction site with the keys in it and that he “assumed they wanted it moved.”

The contractor and owner of the Kubota SVL 75-2 told police that the alleged thief pulled down a fence to get to the $68,000 loader on the jobsite.

As he left the site in the loader, someone followed him, providing updates on his location. He went to the Bridgestone Arena and allegedly stole a Jack Daniels whiskey barrel from a decorative display outside the building. Nashville police caught up with him on the Division Street Bridge, where he was removing the barrel from the CTL.

