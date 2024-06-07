New Holland's ML35T small articulated loader can lift up to 14 feet with its telescopic boom.

New Holland continues to expand into its newest category of construction equipment, the small articulated loader.

The newly released ML35T and ML50T also come with extra reach and height, thanks to a telescopic boom. That’s what the “T” in the model number stands for.

New Holland and sister company Case entered the SAL market in 2023 following an agreement with Tobroco-Giant to build the small loaders. New Holland now has six SALs, with the new models representing the largest in the lineup.

The ML35 Telescopic has an operating weight of 8,818 pounds and runs on a 65-horsepower engine, and the ML50 Telescopic boasts 11,464 pounds and 74 horsepower.

The loaders are ideal for operating in tight spaces with their compact design and ability to articulate and telescope. They also get added stability with low ground clearance and balanced weight distribution, according to New Holland.

Both have a lifting height of just over 14 feet, which the company says is the highest in the industry for their class. The booms can be extended and retracted to any length as needed and can load materials over the sides of a dump truck box.

They can handle a wide variety of attachments, “from sweepers to snowblowers,” the company says.

The new models have “zero-cab swing” due to the design of their rear articulation and front oscillation joint. The operator is positioned closer to the front of the loader for increased stability. The front oscillation joint enables the front axle to move independently of the rear axle, which keeps all four wheels on the ground in uneven terrain to prevent rollover. The design also increases operator comfort and enables the operator to work closer to walls in tight spaces, according to New Holland.

New Holland



Top Features

Other features on the loaders include:

Climate-controlled cab.

Adjustable seat.

Steel plates and reinforced booms.

Labeled service points at ground level.

Easy access to engine compartments and grease surfaces.

ISO standard attachment coupler.

ROPS (roll-over protective structure) and FOPS (falling object protective structure) certification.

Backup alarm.

Rotating beacon.

Road light kits.

LED lights.

Quick Specs

ML35T

Operating weight: 8,818 lbs.

Engine: Kubota 65 hp

Lift height: 169.9”

Lift capacity: 1,630-5,510 lbs. (depending on loader position)

Width: 52.8”

ML50T