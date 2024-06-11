Honda Pioneer 700 UTV Gets Comfort Upgrades, New Colors for 2025

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jun 11, 2024
2025 Honda Pioneer 700-4 Forest TrueTimber Atera Camo
2025 Honda Pioneer 700-4 Forest TrueTimber Atera Camo
Honda

Honda’s popular midsize utility vehicle, the Pioneer 700, will return for the 2025 model year with added comfort features and new trim packages.

  • The Pioneer 700 Forest will be available in two-seat or four-seat versions, will now be offered in TrueTimber Atera Camo. The top-of-the-line package includes an extended-coverage front bumper, a 4,500-pound capacity winch, dual bed lights, an in-bed 12V outlet and additional under-dash storage.
  • The Pioneer 700 Deluxe features black aluminum wheels, electric power steering, an in-bed 12V outlet and dual bed lights.
  • The standard Pioneer 700 gets numerous platform-wide updates.

The UTV's 675cc fuel-injected, liquid-cooled, overhead-valve, single-cylinder four-stroke engine balances power and torque, the company says.

The base model has an automotive-style automatic transmission with a hydraulic torque converter, three forward gears, and reverse. Forest and Deluxe versions feature a transmission that can change between manual electric-shift mode and fully automatic via a toggle switch. The automatic mode can be overridden while in motion using steering-column-mounted paddle shifters.

The Pioneer 700 is capable of carrying loads and passengers, but also maneuvering in tight spaces, all while offering a comfortable ride, Honda says. It has a load capacity of up to 1,000 pounds and a towing capacity of up to 1,500 pounds. A dump bed allows for quick unloading of materials and easy cleanup, the company says.

On four-seat versions, owners can adjust between two-, three-, or four-person configurations, thanks to Honda’s QuickFlip seating design. The rear seats can be folded and stowed away, providing full bed space and tilt function while in the two-person configuration.

The Pioneer 700-4 versions also have the same overall dimensions of a two-person UTV, giving the vehicle a high level of maneuverability while still being able to seat up to four people, according to Honda. The long-travel suspension – 7.9 inches in front and 9.1 inches in the rear – is designed for a smooth ride.

Other new comfort-oriented features include a tilting steering wheel, nearly double the storage volume and redesigned front-door-mounted beverage holders.

Over 76 accessories, including a snowplow, a glass windshield and a GPS, are available for the Pioneer 700. A wire harness is pre-wired for simplified installation of Honda and aftermarket electronic accessories, and pre-wired switches are integrated in the dash.

Colors

  • Pioneer 700-4 Forest: TrueTimber Atera Camo
  • Pioneer 700-4 Deluxe: Black Forest Green
  • Pioneer 700-4: Hero Red
  • Pioneer 700 Forest: TrueTimber Atera Camo
  • Pioneer 700 Deluxe: Hero Red; Black Forest Green
  • Pioneer 700: Hero Red

MSRP

  • Pioneer 700-4 Forest: $17,599
  • Pioneer 700-4 Deluxe: $15,599
  • Pioneer 700-4: $13,999
  • Pioneer 700 Forest: $15,499
  • Pioneer 700 Deluxe: $14,099
  • Pioneer 700: $12,499

Available

  • Pioneer 700-4 Forest: June
  • Pioneer 700-4 Deluxe: April
  • Pioneer 700-4: May
  • Pioneer 700 Forest: May
  • Pioneer 700 Deluxe: May
  • Pioneer 700: May
