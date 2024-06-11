Honda’s popular midsize utility vehicle, the Pioneer 700, will return for the 2025 model year with added comfort features and new trim packages.

The Pioneer 700 Forest will be available in two-seat or four-seat versions, will now be offered in TrueTimber Atera Camo. The top-of-the-line package includes an extended-coverage front bumper, a 4,500-pound capacity winch, dual bed lights, an in-bed 12V outlet and additional under-dash storage.

The Pioneer 700 Deluxe features black aluminum wheels, electric power steering, an in-bed 12V outlet and dual bed lights.

features black aluminum wheels, electric power steering, an in-bed 12V outlet and dual bed lights. The standard Pioneer 700 gets numerous platform-wide updates.

The UTV's 675cc fuel-injected, liquid-cooled, overhead-valve, single-cylinder four-stroke engine balances power and torque, the company says.

The base model has an automotive-style automatic transmission with a hydraulic torque converter, three forward gears, and reverse. Forest and Deluxe versions feature a transmission that can change between manual electric-shift mode and fully automatic via a toggle switch. The automatic mode can be overridden while in motion using steering-column-mounted paddle shifters.

The Pioneer 700 is capable of carrying loads and passengers, but also maneuvering in tight spaces, all while offering a comfortable ride, Honda says. It has a load capacity of up to 1,000 pounds and a towing capacity of up to 1,500 pounds. A dump bed allows for quick unloading of materials and easy cleanup, the company says.

On four-seat versions, owners can adjust between two-, three-, or four-person configurations, thanks to Honda’s QuickFlip seating design. The rear seats can be folded and stowed away, providing full bed space and tilt function while in the two-person configuration.

The Pioneer 700-4 versions also have the same overall dimensions of a two-person UTV, giving the vehicle a high level of maneuverability while still being able to seat up to four people, according to Honda. The long-travel suspension – 7.9 inches in front and 9.1 inches in the rear – is designed for a smooth ride.

Other new comfort-oriented features include a tilting steering wheel, nearly double the storage volume and redesigned front-door-mounted beverage holders.

Over 76 accessories, including a snowplow, a glass windshield and a GPS, are available for the Pioneer 700. A wire harness is pre-wired for simplified installation of Honda and aftermarket electronic accessories, and pre-wired switches are integrated in the dash.

Colors

Pioneer 700-4 Forest: TrueTimber Atera Camo

Pioneer 700-4 Deluxe: Black Forest Green

Pioneer 700-4: Hero Red

Pioneer 700 Forest: TrueTimber Atera Camo

Pioneer 700 Deluxe: Hero Red; Black Forest Green

Pioneer 700: Hero Red

MSRP

Pioneer 700-4 Forest: $17,599

Pioneer 700-4 Deluxe: $15,599

Pioneer 700-4: $13,999

Pioneer 700 Forest: $15,499

Pioneer 700 Deluxe: $14,099

Pioneer 700: $12,499

