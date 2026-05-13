The PT200, seen here, offers 188 horsepower with a Cat C4.4 engine.

FAE has replaced one of its tracked carriers for forestry work and expanded its lineup with the new PT200 and PT400.

FAE's New PT200

Replacing the PT175 is the PT200, with 188 horsepower through its Cat C4.4 engine and a hydraulic system capable of 60 gallons per minute at 5,076 psi. It weighs 18,960 pounds and features an oscillating undercarriage and load control system.

Ideal applications for the PT200 focus on forestry work in small spaces, such as near power lines or gas lines.

Operators get a heated and air suspended seat, joystick controls, an HVAC system, 0.5-inch Lexan windshields and a 7-inch LCD display.

Options include a cabin pressurization system, heavy-duty filtration system, engine and hydraulic oil pre-heating system, and a forestry protection kit featuring cabin side window grilles and engine compartment door protectors.

Compatible attachments for the PT200 include FAE’s 140/U/PT forestry mulcher, 200/SC/PT stump cutter and dozer blade.

FAE PT200 Tracked Carrier Specs:

Engine: Cat C4.4

Power: 188 horsepower

Max mulcher pressure: 5,080 psi

Lower rollers: 7 + 7 single flange

Carrier rollers: 2 + 2

Gradeability: 45° vertical, 32° lateral

Operating weight: 18,960 pounds (standard equipment with 20-inch pads)

FAE's New PT400

FAE has also launched the big sister to the PT200, the PT400. It runs on a 380-horsepower Cummins L9 engine and a hydraulic system capable of 108 gallons per minute at 5,656 psi. FAE markets this larger machine as ideal for forest and woodland management, creating firebreaks and interventions near utility infrastructure.

FAE

Now the fourth tracked carrier in its North American lineup, the PT400 fits between the PT300 and FAE’s largest tracked carrier, the 536-horsepower PT550.

The PT400 weighs 27,095 pounds and features an oscillating undercarriage and load control system. Like the PT200, the PT400 has a heated and air suspended seat, joystick controls, an HVAC system, 0.5-inch Lexan windshields and a 7-inch LCD display.

The PT400 can be equipped with several FAE attachments including the 200/U/PT or 300/U/PT forestry mulchers, 200/S/PT forestry tiller, 300/SC/PT stump cutter, SFM/PT multitask forestry head and dozer blade.

FAE PT400 Tracked Carrier Specs:

Engine: Cummins L9

Power: 380 horsepower

Max mulcher pressure: 5,075 psi

Lower rollers: 6 + 6 single flange & 3 + 3 double flange

Carrier rollers: 2 + 2

Gradeability: Vertical up-down continuous 35° (intermittent 45°), lateral side-to-side continuous 35°

Operating weight: 27,095 pounds (standard equipment with 26-inch pads)

New FAE BL4/SONIC/PT200-200 Forestry Mulcher

In tandem with the new tracked carriers, FAE has launched the BL4/PT forestry mulcher for its tracked carriers.

Capable of shredding material up to 11.8 inches in diameter, it features FAE’s Sonic system, which automatically calibrates the BL4/PT and manages its hydraulic parameters to deliver up to a 30% increase in productivity.

The BL4/PT’s rotor also offers wear-resistant steel profiles to limit the teeth’s reach through FAE’s Bite Limiter technology. This lowers power demand and makes for more consistent working speed, the company says.

FAE BL4/SONIC/PT200-200 Forestry Mulcher Specs: