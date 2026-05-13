Media Brands
For owner-operators
For trucking professionals
For contractors
For dealers and distributors
For news on clean trucking
For landscapers
Data Solutions
Identifying active trucking fleets
Construction market intelligence
Ag equipment valuation data
Heavy equipment data & analytics
Motor carrier risk assessment
Specs, VIN decoding and values
Precision targeting at scale

FAE Launches New Tracked Forestry Mulchers in the U.S.: the PT200 and PT400

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
May 13, 2026
The PT200, seen here, offers 188 horsepower with a Cat C4.4 engine.
The PT200, seen here, offers 188 horsepower with a Cat C4.4 engine.
FAE

FAE has replaced one of its tracked carriers for forestry work and expanded its lineup with the new PT200 and PT400.

FAE's New PT200

Replacing the PT175 is the PT200, with 188 horsepower through its Cat C4.4 engine and a hydraulic system capable of 60 gallons per minute at 5,076 psi. It weighs 18,960 pounds and features an oscillating undercarriage and load control system.

Ideal applications for the PT200 focus on forestry work in small spaces, such as near power lines or gas lines.

Operators get a heated and air suspended seat, joystick controls, an HVAC system, 0.5-inch Lexan windshields and a 7-inch LCD display.

Options include a cabin pressurization system, heavy-duty filtration system, engine and hydraulic oil pre-heating system, and a forestry protection kit featuring cabin side window grilles and engine compartment door protectors.

Compatible attachments for the PT200 include FAE’s 140/U/PT forestry mulcher, 200/SC/PT stump cutter and dozer blade.

FAE PT200 Tracked Carrier Specs:

  • Engine: Cat C4.4
  • Power: 188 horsepower
  • Max mulcher pressure: 5,080 psi
  • Lower rollers: 7 + 7 single flange
  • Carrier rollers: 2 + 2
  • Gradeability: 45° vertical, 32° lateral
  • Operating weight: 18,960 pounds (standard equipment with 20-inch pads)

FAE's New PT400

FAE has also launched the big sister to the PT200, the PT400. It runs on a 380-horsepower Cummins L9 engine and a hydraulic system capable of 108 gallons per minute at 5,656 psi. FAE markets this larger machine as ideal for forest and woodland management, creating firebreaks and interventions near utility infrastructure.

The FAE PT400 tracked carrier.The FAE PT400 tracked carrier.FAE

Now the fourth tracked carrier in its North American lineup, the PT400 fits between the PT300 and FAE’s largest tracked carrier, the 536-horsepower PT550.

The PT400 weighs 27,095 pounds and features an oscillating undercarriage and load control system. Like the PT200, the PT400 has a heated and air suspended seat, joystick controls, an HVAC system, 0.5-inch Lexan windshields and a 7-inch LCD display.

The PT400 can be equipped with several FAE attachments including the 200/U/PT or 300/U/PT forestry mulchers, 200/S/PT forestry tiller, 300/SC/PT stump cutter, SFM/PT multitask forestry head and dozer blade.

FAE PT400 Tracked Carrier Specs:

  • Engine: Cummins L9
  • Power: 380 horsepower
  • Max mulcher pressure: 5,075 psi
  • Lower rollers: 6 + 6 single flange & 3 + 3 double flange
  • Carrier rollers: 2 + 2
  • Gradeability: Vertical up-down continuous 35° (intermittent 45°), lateral side-to-side continuous 35°
  • Operating weight: 27,095 pounds (standard equipment with 26-inch pads)

New FAE BL4/SONIC/PT200-200 Forestry Mulcher

In tandem with the new tracked carriers, FAE has launched the BL4/PT forestry mulcher for its tracked carriers. 

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Pro Tips: How to Choose the Best Rubber Track for Your Mini Excavators and CTLs
Presented by Maxam Tire North America
Pro Tips: How to Choose the Best Rubber Track for Your Mini Excavators and CTLs
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Presented by Hemisphere GNSS
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks

Capable of shredding material up to 11.8 inches in diameter, it features FAE’s Sonic system, which automatically calibrates the BL4/PT and manages its hydraulic parameters to deliver up to a 30% increase in productivity.

The BL4/PT’s rotor also offers wear-resistant steel profiles to limit the teeth’s reach through FAE’s Bite Limiter technology. This lowers power demand and makes for more consistent working speed, the company says.

FAE BL4/SONIC/PT200-200 Forestry Mulcher Specs:

  • Working width: 81.4 inches
  • Total width: 96.1 inches
  • Weight: 3,769.9 pounds
  • Rotor diameter: 18.3 inches
  • Max shredding diameter: 11.8 inches
Related Stories
Kia Tasman Side
Pickups
Kia Teases to Its First Pickup Truck: Meet the Tasman
Brokk Ecovolve El500 1
Compact Utility Loaders
Ecovolve EL500 Mini Loader Brings Electric Muscle to Tight Jobsites
Dm360x Thumb
Compact equipment
Closer Look: Diamond Mowers Reveals Multifunction DM360X Maintenance Machine
Etnyre's new 55TL3-SA Sliding Axle Trailer
Trailers
Etnyre Launches New Sliding Axle Lowboy Trailer for Construction Equipment
Top Stories
Kia Tasman Side
Pickups
Kia Teases to Its First Pickup Truck: Meet the Tasman
The midsized truck for the U.S. touts a 7,716-pound towing capacity, off-road capability and future hybrid options.
Image00001
Technology
New Hexagon, RodRadar Tech Stops Excavator Bucket Before Striking Utilities
Cs2530 H Rops Side Left Loader Up jpg
Utility Tractors/Loaders
Kioti Expands CS30 Tractor Line with New Open-Air Models
Hitachi Gravis Thumb
Autonomous
Video: Operator Teaches Hitachi ZX135US-7 Excavator to Dig on its Own
Volvo's new EC560 excavator debuts at ConExpo 2026.
Excavators
Volvo’s New Big Digger Revealed — The 56-Ton EC560 Excavator with 6-Yard Bucket
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
How upgrading excavator machine control boosts your productivity
DownloadView All