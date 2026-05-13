Ecovolve is bringing another emissions-free solution to indoor and outdoor construction and demolition jobsites in North America with its EL500 electric mini loader.

The EL500 combines high-torque electric-drive technology with compact maneuverability and a 1,110-pound lift capacity. When fully charged, it can run for a full shift.

At less than 32 inches wide, the EL500 can operate in areas inaccessible to larger machines. The loader will not scratch or damage finished surfaces or leave marks on floors, making it well suited for indoor use.

The EL500’s heavy-duty chassis and reinforced structure allow the machine to withstand demolition and other high-impact applications. With its low center of gravity, its pivot points allow for a tipping discharge of 1.9. It has a maximum pushing force of 737.5 foot-pounds of torque. Available attachments include a bucket, hydraulic breaker, floor scraper, vacuum lift, loading bucket and pallet fork.

Controls are smooth and responsive. With wireless control options, operators can work longer or from a safe distance. The mechanical self-leveling system ensures stable transport of cargo, even when uneven or unsecured.

Its low 65 dB operation helps users comply with noise restrictions and regional regulations. In addition, reduced vibration and improved operator comfort support longer operating cycles and safer working conditions, Ecovolve says. Audible and visual warning systems via working lamps alert the operator to the machine’s condition.

The EL500 offers lowers operating and maintenance costs compared to diesel-powered equivalents due to needing no fuel, no oil changes and featuring fewer moving parts to maintain. Quick access panels make service requirements simple and fast.

The 9.6-kWh AGM battery delivers consistent power, reducing running costs while keeping operation smooth, the company says. The drive system is controlled with an ECU, using power only when needed. The hydraulic system is also integrated into the ECU, allowing for fine adjustment and proportionality. AGM batteries are 99% recyclable and can be transported without a special permit.

For added safety, the machine will not move unless the operator is standing on the platform. In a situation where the operator must make an unplanned sharp turn, the loader will automatically slow down. When the lift arms are raised, the operator can only travel at 50% of the maximum 5 miles per hour operating speed. It is also equipped with buzzers and a flashing beacon light to alert bystanders and other operators.

Brokk is the North American distributor for Ireland-based Ecovolve’s battery-powered compact dumpers, Czech Republic-based Firstgreen Industries’ remote-control, electric mini track loader and cab-less skid steers and Aquajet’s lineup of hydrodemolition equipment. Based in Monroe, Washington, Brokk also sells its own line of electric, remote-controlled demolition robots and attachments.

Ecovolve