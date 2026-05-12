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Etnyre Launches New Sliding Axle Lowboy Trailer for Construction Equipment

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Don McLoud
May 12, 2026

Etnyre has released a new sliding axle lowboy trailer for hauling heavy construction equipment.

The new 55TL3-SA is designed for hauling pavers and other roadbuilding equipment, earthmoving machinery, and utility and infrastructure equipment.

It can handle up to 55 tons and up to 35 tons in any 10-foot segment. 

The sliding axle enables loading the rear of the trailer without having to disconnect it from the truck, and it provides “optimal weight distribution and maneuverability while maintaining a low load angle for safer, easier equipment loading,” the company says. This results in faster loading and unloading, which especially comes in handy when making frequent equipment transfers.

The deck is 53 feet long, and platform width is 8 feet 6 inches. Loaded deck height is 37 inches.

Features on the 55TL3-SA include:

 

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