Liebherr's 91 K crane, seen here, offers a max hook height of 132.5 feet.

Towering over Liebherr’s booth at ConExpo 2026 was its new generation of K series self-erecting cranes – the 43 K, 61 K, and 91 K – which have officially entered the North American market.

These new cranes, positioned by Liebherr as suitable for both small contractors and larger commercial projects, offer variable job lengths, telescoping tower configurations and up to eleven hook height options.

The three cranes offer a max hook height ranging from 99 feet to 132.5 feet, a max lifting capacity from 8,818 pounds to 13,227 pounds, and a max radius from 114.5 feet to 157 feet.

Central to the launch of these new cranes are the five new intelligent assistance systems Liebherr has rolled out, which upgrade all three machines with automated functions to assist operators on challenging lifts, improve handling accuracy, and enhance jobsite safety.

Those new systems are:

Sway Control Plus: Stabilizes the hook block while the crane is moving by detecting load movements, wind effects and operator inputs.

Stabilizes the hook block while the crane is moving by detecting load movements, wind effects and operator inputs. Guided Hook: Allows workers on the ground to position the hook manually while it is outside the operator’s line of sight, resulting in reduced communication effort, improved workflow, and enhanced safety.

Allows workers on the ground to position the hook manually while it is outside the operator’s line of sight, resulting in reduced communication effort, improved workflow, and enhanced safety. Vertical Line Finder: Lifts loads vertically without diagonal pull by autonomously positioning the hook above the load’s center of gravity.

Lifts loads vertically without diagonal pull by autonomously positioning the hook above the load’s center of gravity. Positioning Pilot: Stores up to three hook positions and two routes that operators can automatically travel for improved accuracy.

All these systems are supported by Liebherr’s new Control 5 platform and Tower Crane Operating System 2.

Liebherr’s 125 K crane, already available in the U.S. market, is equipped with these new systems.

Liebherr 43 K Self-Erecting Crane Specs:

Max hook height: 99 feet

Max lifting capacity: 8,818 pounds

Max radius: 114.5 feet

Lifting capacity at max radius: 2,425 pounds

Liebherr 61 K Self-Erecting Crane Specs:

Max hook height: 109.5 feet

Max lifting capacity: 8,818 pounds

Max radius: 141 feet

Lifting capacity at max radius: 2,425 pounds

Liebherr 91 K Self-Erecting Crane Specs: