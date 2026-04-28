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Liebherr Debuts 195 HC-LH Luffing Jib Crane for Urban Jobsites

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Apr 28, 2026
Ideal applications for the 195 HC-LH include structural steel, precast concrete and mechanical equipment installation at high elevation.
Ideal applications for the 195 HC-LH include structural steel, precast concrete and mechanical equipment installation at high elevation.
Liebherr

Among the new cranes Liebherr had set up at ConExpo 2026 was its urban-focused 195 HC-LH.

Designed for dense city environments, the hydraulic 195 HC-LH luffing jib crane delivers full luffing in under 90 seconds, a minimum working radius of 10 feet, and a max lifting capacity of 26,455 pounds in single-fall operation. 

At maximum radius, Liebherr's 195 HC-LH can lift up to 5,600 pounds and has two variants of hoist gears.

With an out-of-service position of 33 feet, the crane can be placed close to structures and positioned in confined areas. Additionally, multiple cranes can operate closely on the same jobsite, thanks to the 195 HC-LH’s compact counter jib radius and slim jib profile.

Ideal applications for the 195 HC-LH include structural steel, precast concrete and mechanical equipment installation at high elevation.

Two tower systems are available: the slim 16 EC 240, which allows for easy lift shaft installation with internal climbing, and the 21 HC 290, which allows for high hook heights and installation of the EasyUp 200 crane driver elevator. Both systems allow for climbing inside and outside buildings and can even be combined with a transition tower section.

The 195 HC-LH also offers a Load Plus function, allowing operators to increase lifting capacity by 25% on demand for exceptionally heavy lifts. The crane features Liebherr’s Tower Crane Operating System 2 control interface for customizing display settings and quickly managing the crane’s functions.

Liebherr’s updated LiCAB cab brings a new ergonomic layout and expanded field of vision.

For easier transport and faster setup, the 195 HC-LH’s jib can be preassembled on the ground, including reeving, before being lifted in a single operation. The crane’s hoist jib remains mounted on that jib during transport to protect key components and reduce assembly. The slewing platform can be lifted step by step or as one assembled unit.

Liebherr 195 HC-LH Luffing Jib Crane Specs

  • Minimum working radius: 10 feet
  • Maximum working radius: 180 feet
  • Maximum lifting capacity: 26,455 pounds
  • Maximum lifting capacity at maximum radius: 5,600 pounds
  • Out-of-service position: 33 feet

To see all of the products and technologies unveiled at ConExpo 2026, check out our show coverage page here.

 

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