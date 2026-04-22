Media Brands
For owner-operators
For trucking professionals
For contractors
For dealers and distributors
For news on clean trucking
For landscapers
Data Solutions
Identifying active trucking fleets
Construction market intelligence
Ag equipment valuation data
Heavy equipment data & analytics
Motor carrier risk assessment
Specs, VIN decoding and values
Precision targeting at scale

Wacker Neuson Brings 3 New Compact Wheel Loaders to North America

The articulating WL750, WL950 and WL1150 range from 8,157 to 13,448 pounds and 56 to 74 horsepower.

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Apr 22, 2026
The WL1150, Wacker Neuson's largest compact wheel loader headed for the U.S. market.
The WL1150, Wacker Neuson's largest compact wheel loader headed for the U.S. market.
Equipment World

In addition to its all-new ET40 mini excavator, Wacker Neuson debuted three new models of compact articulated wheel loaders at ConExpo 2026: the WL750, WL950 and WL1150.

The loaders' model names are based on their bucket capacity: the WL750 (0.75 cubic meters), WL950 (0.95 cubic meters) and WL1150 (1.15 cubic meters). The lineup ranges in weight from 8,157 to 13,448 pounds.

The new models join the WL250 compact articulated wheel loader Wacker Neuson introduced to the U.S. in 2025 to fill out the company’s full lineup.

The Wacker Neuson WL750 compact articulated wheel loaderThe Wacker Neuson WL750 compact articulated wheel loaderEquipment World

All three loaders are built on the same wheel loader platform, allowing Wacker Neuson to standardize components to improve parts availability and simplify maintenance while also providing a uniform operating experience. Each loader’s center joint connects the front and back at two points and hosts wear-resistant hydraulic hoses to reduce abrasion risk.

Cab on the Wacker Neuson WL750 in the ROPS canopy configurationCab on the Wacker Neuson WL750 in the ROPS canopy configurationEquipment World

The loaders feature a transverse mounted engine for 56.3 horsepower on the WL750 and WL950 and 74.3 horsepower on the WL1150. The engine compartment layout has been updated for easier access during daily maintenance and to draw air across the engine for cooling.

Wacker Wl1150 EngineEquipment World

In the pressurized cab, operators will find wider access points for easier entering and exiting, an ergonomically designed interior and control layout, and panoramic-view front and rear windshields. The WL series provides a telescopic tilt steering wheel and rubberized keypads to control the loader, auxiliaries, ride control and drive modes.

Cab on the Wacker Neuson WL1150Cab on the Wacker Neuson WL1150Equipment World

John Dotto, product application training specialist at Wacker Neuson, points out the attention to detail put into operator comfort, seen in the removal of the main valve from the cabin.

Wacker Wl1150 ChassisEquipment World

“We took the main valve from underneath the operator's platform here, and we moved it to the front chassis,” Dotto says. “We've removed that source of heat and noise from the cab to really improve the operator's experience as you sit in the air ride seat. By reducing noise and heat, we make sure the operator stays comfortable. And how that trickles down to safety is, an operator who's comfortable makes better decisions at the end of the day.”

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Inside the 2025-2026 State of Heavy-Duty Repair. Download the Free Report
Presented by Fullbay
Inside the 2025-2026 State of Heavy-Duty Repair. Download the Free Report
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Presented by Hemisphere GNSS
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Pro Tips: How to Choose the Best Rubber Track for Your Mini Excavators and CTLs
Presented by Maxam Tire North America
Pro Tips: How to Choose the Best Rubber Track for Your Mini Excavators and CTLs

Each new Wacker Neuson WL series compact wheel loader comes standard with a faster connect-under-pressure block for auxiliary applications and a universal style skid steer loader quick hitch.

Wacker Neuson WL750 Compact Articulated Wheel Loader Specs:

  • Engine: Kohler KDI1903TCR; 56.3 horsepower
  • Bucket capacity (standard): 22.95 cubic feet
  • Operating weight: 8,157-9,259 pounds
  • Tipping load with bucket – machine straight, loading frame horizontal: 6,460-7,694 pounds
  • Max travel speed: 12.4 mph
  • Drive hydraulics working pressure max: 7,252 psi
  • Work hydraulics discharge volume max: 18.6 gpm
  • Work hydraulics working pressure max: 3,408 psi
  • Max lift height: 10 feet

Wacker Neuson WL950 Compact Articulated Wheel Loader Specs:

  • Engine: Kohler KDI1903TCR; 56.3 horsepower
  • Bucket capacity (standard): 30.02 cubic feet
  • Operating weight: 11,023- 11,464 pounds
  • Tipping load with bucket – machine straight, loading frame horizontal: 7,871- 8,708 pounds
  • Max travel speed: 12.4 mph
  • Drive hydraulics working pressure max: 7,252 psi
  • Work hydraulics discharge volume max: 19.55 gpm
  • Work hydraulics working pressure max: 3,408 psi
  • Max lift height: 10.7 feet

Wacker Neuson WL1150 Compact Articulated Wheel Loader Specs:

  • Engine: Kohler KDI 2504 TCR; 74.3 horsepower
  • Bucket capacity (standard): 35.31 cubic feet
  • Operating weight: 12,566-13,448 pounds
  • Tipping load with bucket – machine straight, loading frame horizontal: 8,223-8,951 pounds
  • Max travel speed: 12.4 mph
  • Drive hydraulics working pressure max: 7,252 psi
  • Work hydraulics discharge volume max: 25.1 gpm
  • Work hydraulics working pressure max: 3,408 psi
  • Max lift height: 11.2 feet
Related Stories
Develon's new DTL30 compact track loader
Compact Track Loaders
Develon Gives Glimpse of Its 2 New Compact Track Loaders — No DEF Required
The new Yanmar TL50RP with ASV Posi-Track was unveiled at ConExpo 2026. Yanmar and ASV compact track loaders are being combined into one under the Yanmar brand and color with ASV's signature Posi-Track undercarriage. ASV-branded CTLs in North America will be phased out starting this fall as part of the 'One Yanmar' strategy.
Compact Track Loaders
Yanmar’s 2 New CTLs Get ASV Posi-Track as ASV Loaders to be Phased Out in U.S.
Hyundai's new HT30 compact track loader will hit the market later this year.
Compact Track Loaders
Hyundai Gives Sneak Peek of New "Tool Carrier" Compact Track Loader, the HT30
OTR's new TrackBoss E5 rubber track for compact track loaders
Components
OTR Launches Turf-Protecting TrackBoss E5 Rubber Track for Compact Loaders
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
The WL1150, Wacker Neuson's largest compact wheel loader headed for the U.S. market.
Compact Track Loaders
Wacker Neuson Brings 3 New Compact Wheel Loaders to North America
The articulating WL750, WL950 and WL1150 range from 8,157 to 13,448 pounds and 56 to 74 horsepower.
Develon's new DTL30 compact track loader
Compact Track Loaders
Develon Gives Glimpse of Its 2 New Compact Track Loaders — No DEF Required
Truck Hm460 Cartersville Ga Jq 251106 0 Y1 A3090
Off-Road Trucks
Komatsu's New HM460-6 Articulated Dump Truck Gets More Traction, Power, Payload
Case Construction Equipment 850N bulldozer on display at ConExpo 2026.
Dozers
Case's New N Series Small Dozers: Same Push, Smarter Performance
The new Yanmar TL50RP with ASV Posi-Track was unveiled at ConExpo 2026. Yanmar and ASV compact track loaders are being combined into one under the Yanmar brand and color with ASV's signature Posi-Track undercarriage. ASV-branded CTLs in North America will be phased out starting this fall as part of the 'One Yanmar' strategy.
Compact Track Loaders
Yanmar’s 2 New CTLs Get ASV Posi-Track as ASV Loaders to be Phased Out in U.S.
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Inside the 2025-2026 State of Heavy-Duty Repair
Download the Free Report
DownloadView All