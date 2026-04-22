In addition to its all-new ET40 mini excavator, Wacker Neuson debuted three new models of compact articulated wheel loaders at ConExpo 2026: the WL750, WL950 and WL1150.

The loaders' model names are based on their bucket capacity: the WL750 (0.75 cubic meters), WL950 (0.95 cubic meters) and WL1150 (1.15 cubic meters). The lineup ranges in weight from 8,157 to 13,448 pounds.

The new models join the WL250 compact articulated wheel loader Wacker Neuson introduced to the U.S. in 2025 to fill out the company’s full lineup.

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All three loaders are built on the same wheel loader platform, allowing Wacker Neuson to standardize components to improve parts availability and simplify maintenance while also providing a uniform operating experience. Each loader’s center joint connects the front and back at two points and hosts wear-resistant hydraulic hoses to reduce abrasion risk.

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The loaders feature a transverse mounted engine for 56.3 horsepower on the WL750 and WL950 and 74.3 horsepower on the WL1150. The engine compartment layout has been updated for easier access during daily maintenance and to draw air across the engine for cooling.

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In the pressurized cab, operators will find wider access points for easier entering and exiting, an ergonomically designed interior and control layout, and panoramic-view front and rear windshields. The WL series provides a telescopic tilt steering wheel and rubberized keypads to control the loader, auxiliaries, ride control and drive modes.

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John Dotto, product application training specialist at Wacker Neuson, points out the attention to detail put into operator comfort, seen in the removal of the main valve from the cabin.

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“We took the main valve from underneath the operator's platform here, and we moved it to the front chassis,” Dotto says. “We've removed that source of heat and noise from the cab to really improve the operator's experience as you sit in the air ride seat. By reducing noise and heat, we make sure the operator stays comfortable. And how that trickles down to safety is, an operator who's comfortable makes better decisions at the end of the day.”

Each new Wacker Neuson WL series compact wheel loader comes standard with a faster connect-under-pressure block for auxiliary applications and a universal style skid steer loader quick hitch.

Wacker Neuson WL750 Compact Articulated Wheel Loader Specs:

Engine: Kohler KDI1903TCR; 56.3 horsepower

Bucket capacity (standard): 22.95 cubic feet

Operating weight: 8,157-9,259 pounds

Tipping load with bucket – machine straight, loading frame horizontal: 6,460-7,694 pounds

Max travel speed: 12.4 mph

Drive hydraulics working pressure max: 7,252 psi

Work hydraulics discharge volume max: 18.6 gpm

Work hydraulics working pressure max: 3,408 psi

Max lift height: 10 feet

Wacker Neuson WL950 Compact Articulated Wheel Loader Specs:

Engine: Kohler KDI1903TCR; 56.3 horsepower

Bucket capacity (standard): 30.02 cubic feet

Operating weight: 11,023- 11,464 pounds

Tipping load with bucket – machine straight, loading frame horizontal: 7,871- 8,708 pounds

Max travel speed: 12.4 mph

Drive hydraulics working pressure max: 7,252 psi

Work hydraulics discharge volume max: 19.55 gpm

Work hydraulics working pressure max: 3,408 psi

Max lift height: 10.7 feet

Wacker Neuson WL1150 Compact Articulated Wheel Loader Specs: