Develon has expanded its log loader lineup with the new 43-metric-ton DX340LL-7.

The grapple-equipped forestry machine built on an excavator chassis, boom and arm is designed to provide the lift capacity and stability for heavy timber harvesting and log handling but with easier, lower-cost transport, the company says.

The DX340LL runs on a 284.3-net-horsepower Develon diesel engine that does not require a diesel particulate filter.

When extra hydraulic power is needed, operators can hit a button on the righthand joystick for an instant power surge.

Develon gave the loader a high swing torque and tractive force for uphill logging work and heavy-load maneuvering.

Other highlights of the DX340LL-7 include these standard features:

4-foot cab riser and narrow cab pillars to give operators increased view of the worksite.

Heated and cooled air-suspension seat.

Side and rearview cameras.

8-inch LCD multifunction monitor that shows machine diagnostics and camera feeds simultaneously.

Side-entry cab door. (Optional rear-entry cab.)

LED work lights.

Straight travel pedal.

Travel alarm.

My Develon fleet-management telematics that enables remote monitoring of machine health, location and productivity via mobile app or website.

The new DX340LL-7 slots between Develon’s 31-metric-ton DX225LL-7 and 38-metric-ton DX300LL-7. Develon also offers the 52-metric-ton DX380LL-5 log loader.

“Demand in the DX340LL-7 size class has remained relatively stable in recent years, particularly for operators in the Pacific Northwest who require heavy-duty performance on rugged terrain,” says Brian Kim, Develon product manager.