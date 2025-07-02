Brandt Expands Material Handler Lineup with BMH60A

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jul 2, 2025
Product Page Bmh Feature 720x570 1
Brandt

Adding to its lineup of North American designed, built and supported material handlers, Brandt rolled out its new 60-ton-class BMH60A for steel manufacturing and scrap metal recycling industries.

The material handler is built with John Deere components, including a 271-horsepower Tier 4 Final Deere PowerTech engine, making it easier and faster for Brandt to source parts for North American customers, the company says. Dual variable displacement hydraulic pumps offer a combined flow rate of 76.1 gallons per minute.

Key features include:

Optimized Boom and Arm: The straight boom and dipper-style arm are optimized for productivity in scrap, while fast swing torque, swing speed and smooth boom/arm and attachments functions increase efficiency. Longevity is increased using steel hydraulic lines whenever possible.

Joystick Steering: The ergonomic, configurable E-H joysticks control and steer the machine, improving usability and reducing hand movement.

Cab Comfort and Visibility: It comes with a leather heated/cooled adjustable air ride seat. When the cab is fully raised, the operator's eye level is up to 21 feet 7 inches, providing improved sight lines to railcars or trailers.

Multiple Cameras: Standard rear and boom-side cameras reduce blind spots. Dedicated view screens eliminate the need to toggle between camera views.

Undercarriage: The wheeled machine can move quickly from pile to pile. A lockable oscillating front axle provides better ground contouring when driving with the upper house in line with the undercarriage, the company says. The two-speed hydraulically driven transmission features all-wheel drive.

Fuel-Efficiency: The BMH40A uses an Energy Recovery System that counteracts 90 percent of the boom and arm weight, helping reduce fuel consumption when lifting. A nitrogen-charged cylinder assists boom operation to further reduce fuel consumption and multiple operating modes auto adjust engine power for fuel economy or performance. In addition, an automatic idle and shutdown feature saves fuel when the machine is not active.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Presented by Fusable
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Presented by Hemisphere GNSS
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
4 Overlooked Factors Shortening Construction Tire Lifespans
Presented by Maxam Tire North America
4 Overlooked Factors Shortening Construction Tire Lifespans
Market outlook Q & A with C-Suite execs at Bobcat, Volvo, Hitachi & Case
Presented by Equipment World
Market outlook Q & A with C-Suite execs at Bobcat, Volvo, Hitachi & Case

Multiple Safety Features: Full perimeter handrails line the top of machine and the cab platform with ground access on all four sides. Dual underslung boom and arm cylinders with anti-fracture check valves prevent load drop, while factory-programmed rotary arm encoders prevent the grapple from hitting the cab.

Brandt Material Handlers are made in North America and supported by the Brandt dealer network and John Deere Construction and Forestry dealer networks.

Brandt BMH60A Specs

  • Engine: Final Tier 4 John Deere PowerTech PSS 9.0 L
  • Horsepower: 271 hp at 1,900 rpm
  • Operating Weight: 117,000 lbs
  • Swing Torque: 88,500 lb-ft at 8 rpm
  • Maximum Boom Reach: 59 feet
  • Maximum Flow: 76.1 gpm x2
  • Generator Rating: 30 kW
  • Cab Riser Visibility: Up to 21 feet 7 inches
Related Stories
Rescuers work to remove Dancer the horse from a mud hole in Maine.
Excavators
“Dancer” the Horse Rescued from Mud Hole by Excavator
Dash Cam Ncpd
Excavators
Man in Stolen Excavator Damages Building, Leads Police on Slow-Speed Chase (Video)
Case Cx380 E Large Excavator 1 Hero
Excavators
Case Intros CX380E Excavator with Advanced Controls and Comfort
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Partner Insights
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
The Regent's Slide has kept a section of Highway 1 near Big Sur closed since February 2024. Conditions are so dangerous, Caltrans District 5 brought in Cat Command stations to operate dozers and an excavator from a trailer 1,000 feet from harm's way.
Roadbuilding
Watch Remote-Control Cat Dozers, Excavator Tackle Big Sur Landslide (Video)
D8 dozers and an excavator are being operated by Cat Command from a trailer 1,000 feet away to keep workers out of dangerous conditions.
Case Cx12 D Mini Excavator Hero Photo tif
Compact Excavators
"Big on Power" – Case CE Rolls Out 4 New Mini Excavators in Diesel and Electric
Rototilt tiltrotator excavator ConExpo 2023 display
Attachments
Are You Ready for a Tiltrotator? Here’s What’s on the Market
Editor's Note: Pre-release engineering model of 320 P-Tier backhoe pictured. Deere stated that production versions of the machines will have improved fit and finish.
Backhoe Loaders
Deere Unveils New Backhoes with Redesigned Cabs, Camera System
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Featured Sponsor
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
How upgrading excavator machine control boosts your productivity
DownloadView All