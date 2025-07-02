Adding to its lineup of North American designed, built and supported material handlers, Brandt rolled out its new 60-ton-class BMH60A for steel manufacturing and scrap metal recycling industries.

The material handler is built with John Deere components, including a 271-horsepower Tier 4 Final Deere PowerTech engine, making it easier and faster for Brandt to source parts for North American customers, the company says. Dual variable displacement hydraulic pumps offer a combined flow rate of 76.1 gallons per minute.

Key features include:

Optimized Boom and Arm: The straight boom and dipper-style arm are optimized for productivity in scrap, while fast swing torque, swing speed and smooth boom/arm and attachments functions increase efficiency. Longevity is increased using steel hydraulic lines whenever possible.

Joystick Steering: The ergonomic, configurable E-H joysticks control and steer the machine, improving usability and reducing hand movement.

Cab Comfort and Visibility: It comes with a leather heated/cooled adjustable air ride seat. When the cab is fully raised, the operator's eye level is up to 21 feet 7 inches, providing improved sight lines to railcars or trailers.

Multiple Cameras: Standard rear and boom-side cameras reduce blind spots. Dedicated view screens eliminate the need to toggle between camera views.

Undercarriage: The wheeled machine can move quickly from pile to pile. A lockable oscillating front axle provides better ground contouring when driving with the upper house in line with the undercarriage, the company says. The two-speed hydraulically driven transmission features all-wheel drive.

Fuel-Efficiency: The BMH40A uses an Energy Recovery System that counteracts 90 percent of the boom and arm weight, helping reduce fuel consumption when lifting. A nitrogen-charged cylinder assists boom operation to further reduce fuel consumption and multiple operating modes auto adjust engine power for fuel economy or performance. In addition, an automatic idle and shutdown feature saves fuel when the machine is not active.

Multiple Safety Features: Full perimeter handrails line the top of machine and the cab platform with ground access on all four sides. Dual underslung boom and arm cylinders with anti-fracture check valves prevent load drop, while factory-programmed rotary arm encoders prevent the grapple from hitting the cab.

Brandt Material Handlers are made in North America and supported by the Brandt dealer network and John Deere Construction and Forestry dealer networks.

Brandt BMH60A Specs