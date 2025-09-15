Vermeer’s New HG4000TX Tracked Grinder Can Process Trees – Even Color Mulch

Don McLoud
Sep 15, 2025
Vermeer releases midsize tracked HG4000TX horizontal grinder for increased jobsite maneuverability.
Vermeer

After releasing a midsized trailered horizontal grinder in 2023, Vermeer has revealed its new tracked model, the HG4000TX, for increased jobsite maneuverability and low ground pressure.

The new grinder gets a 536-horsepower Cat C13B diesel engine, same as the trailered HG4000 model. It also features new technology options, including an integrated system for coloring mulch.

The optional Vermeer coloring system is designed for contractors interested in entering the colored mulch market.

“This onboard system eliminates the need for additional coloring equipment on the jobsite, allowing crews to produce high-quality colored mulch with just the grinder, a water source and dye,” the company says. “The system automatically adjusts dye and water flow based on material feed, helping to minimize waste.”

Another new tech option is Vermeer’s patented productivity monitoring system. With it, operators can access real-time data on volume of material processed and fuel consumption per cubic yard. “Key data points from the coloring and productivity monitoring systems can be reviewed onsite through the machine's display and remote or in the back office via the Fleet dashboard on VermeerOne platform,” the company says.

The HG4000TX can process whole trees and other large organic materials with its 42-by-60-inch feed opening. “The aggressive feed roller features down pressure for improved material control and pull-in power,” according to Vermeer.

The grinder is equipped with a Series III duplex drum with 18 bolt-on tips and nine replaceable hammers. An optional chip drum is also available for biomass recycling.

Vermeer lists the following standard features on the new horizontal grinder:

  • Intelligent feed system that automatically monitors engine speed and optimizes infeed speed.
  • EcoIdle engine control system that helps reduce fuel consumption, noise and machine wear when not feeding material.
  • Full-function wireless remote that works from up to 300 feet away.
  • Integration of VermeerOne telematics for real-time equipment management data.

Another option for the HG4000TX is the Damage Defense system, which protects the hammermill from metal contaminants, the company says. When it detects initial contact, it automatically reverses and stops the feed system.

 

