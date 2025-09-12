Stolen Cat D8 Worth $237K Stopped at U.S. Port Before Shipped to Africa

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Sep 12, 2025
This stolen Cat D8T was headed to Africa before it was intercepted at the Baltimore Port.
This stolen Cat D8T was headed to Africa before it was intercepted at the Baltimore Port.
Caterpillar

A Caterpillar D8T dozer stolen in Maryland would have been on its way to Africa, if customs officers in Baltimore had not checked its serial number.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Baltimore Port were conducting a routine export examination of the 2015 Cat D8T on September 3 when they discovered that the serial number matched that of a stolen dozer from Carroll County, Maryland. The D8, valued at $237,000, was headed to Accra, Ghana, in West Africa.

“CBP officers contacted the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and confirmed that the theft report remained active,” the agency said. “Officers seized the dozer.”

The dozer was a bit unusual for the Baltimore CBP to find, but West Africa is a popular destination for cars and SUVs stolen in the U.S. The agency reports that in 2024 about 60% of the 250 stolen vehicles recovered at the Baltimore Field Office were destined for West African nations, with 28 of those slated for Ghana. The largest intended destination was Nigeria, at 70 stolen vehicles recovered.

Nationwide, CBP saw a 10% increase in the number of stolen-vehicle export recoveries in 2024. The Baltimore Field Office, which covers an area from Trenton, New Jersey to Virginia, ranked second in the nation for the number of stolen vehicles recovered in 2024. The Port of New York and Newark led the nation with 368 vehicles recovered.

“Customs and Border Protection officers continue to combat transnational criminal organizations by interrupting the international trade in stolen vehicles at our seaports,” said Jason Kropiewnicki, CBP’s acting area port director in Baltimore. “We will continue to secure our nation’s borders, recover stolen vehicle exports and work with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners to hold these criminal organizations accountable.”

For contractors who want to protect their equipment from thieves, check out these tips from a detective by clicking here.

 

 

Related Stories
Tlr113 Thumb
Compact Track Loaders
Closer Look: Takeuchi's First EH-Controlled Compact Track Loader
The new National Construction Equipment Museum building spans 20,000 square feet – more than twice the size of the current building, which it will replace to house vintage machinery.
Vintage Equipment
New $2M Museum to Display HCEA’s Vintage Construction Equipment
Kubota Kx040 4
Market Pulse
Quick Data: Top-Selling Mini Excavators in 2024-2025
Think like a thief to protect your fleet. Watch our on-demand webinar.
Partner Insights
Think like a thief to protect your fleet. Watch our on-demand webinar.
Top Stories
Tlr113 Thumb
Compact Track Loaders
Closer Look: Takeuchi's First EH-Controlled Compact Track Loader
Take a walkaround tour of the new electro-hydraulic CTL with 40.5 gpm of hydraulic flow, improved undercarriage and upgraded cab.
Kubota Kx040 4
Market Pulse
Quick Data: Top-Selling Mini Excavators in 2024-2025
The Warlock is one of two new models of Ram 2500 HD pickups for the 2026 model year.
Pickups
Hemi V8 or Cummins Diesel? – 2026 Ram 2500 HD Offers Hefty Choice
Screenshot from Caterpillar's 1931 film 'The Great Tractor Race.'
Vintage Equipment
“The Great Tractor Race” – Cat’s 1931 Film Reveals its Early Crawlers in Zany Event
Think like a thief to protect your fleet. Watch our on-demand webinar.
Featured Sponsor
Think like a thief to protect your fleet. Watch our on-demand webinar.
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All