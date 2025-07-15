Vermeer has launched a new utility locator, the Verifier G3+ FLX, that can find underground utilities while also identifying and locating electrical faults.

"With the Verifier G3+ FLX locator, technicians can locate the exact fault point – eliminating the costly and time-consuming process of excavating entire cable runs," says Aaron James, territory sales manager for Vermeer MV Solutions.

The locator is primarily designed for power companies and utility professionals who need to precisely identify and locate electrical faults, according to Vermeer. The locator comes standard with a specialized A-frame accessory that can find faults within 2 to 3 inches of accuracy.

“Beyond its specialized fault-finding capabilities, it delivers full functionality as a standard utility locator – creating a versatile two-in-one solution that eliminates the need for multiple devices in the field,” the company says.

The new locator uses the McLaughlin Vision FLX2 as its foundation and is enhanced with such features as comprehensive GPS mapping, remote-control capability, current-direction functionality and ambient-noise detection. It pairs with smartphones using the G3+ Map mobile app to plot location information such as depth, current index, GPS data, utility type, device name and operator information. Contractors and utility owners can then document and manage information about underground infrastructure.

The new verifier comes with a transmitter with specialized frequencies optimized for fault-finding applications and higher wattage output compared to the current G3+ model. This elevated power output can push more current through damaged lines for tracing and pinpointing faults on significantly damaged cables.