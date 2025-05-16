Vermeer Intros Simple Locator to Find Buried Utility Lines: the Verifier G1

Don McLoud
May 16, 2025
The handheld Verifier G1 detects utilities as the operator sweeps the receiver back and forth, providing an estimated depth on its LCD display.
Vermeer

Vermeer has launched the Verifier G1 utility locator, designed to a be an easy-to-use device for finding buried utilities before excavation.

The handheld locator detects utilities as the operator sweeps the receiver back and forth over the ground and will provide an estimated depth of the line on its LCD display. It eliminates complex menus and settings, according to Vermeer. You simply turn it on to start locating.

Vermeer says its depth measurements are precise to 2.5% at 6.5 feet. It has a battery life of up to 30 hours for the receiver and 50 hours for the transmitter in direct connection mode.

It is rated IP54 for water and dust protection.

The locator is designed for utility contractors, utility owners and municipalities. It is not a substitute for calling 811, and the company says it does not remove the responsibility for verifying and exposing all utilities prior to excavation and trenchless operations.

“The Verifier G1 locator provides reliable data to confirm marked utility locations, helping crews stay on schedule and avoid unnecessary delays or rework,” Vermeer says.

The components of the Vermeer Verifier G1The components of the Vermeer Verifier G1VermeerThe Verifier G1 comes with a carrying case, receiver, transmitter, ground stake, direct connect cables, universal coil clamp and an operator's manual.

“The utility construction industry had been asking for a simple solution that didn’t sacrifice accuracy,” said Aaron James, territory sales manager for Vermeer MV Solutions. “With the Verifier G1 locator, crews could start locating immediately without navigating complex menus.”

Other features of the Verifier G1 include:

  • One-size-fits-all, waterproof coil clamp that does not need to encircle the utility to get a signal.
  • Antennas on the left and right.
  • Transmitter frequency and power output that can be adjusted from up to 500 feet away.
  • 3-year service coverage, including water damage.

To see how the Verifier G1 works, check out Vermeer’s video below:

 

 

