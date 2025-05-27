Digging on the Moon: Vermeer Helps Build Lunar Excavator to Harvest Helium-3

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
May 27, 2025
This full-size prototype lunar trencher was built through an agreement between Vermeer and Interlune to excavate 100 metric tons per hour of moon dirt.
This full-size prototype lunar trencher was built through an agreement between Vermeer and Interlune to excavate 100 metric tons per hour of moon dirt.
Interlune

Vermeer and Seattle-based company Interlune revealed a full-size prototype “excavator” to dig up dirt on the moon at 100 metric tons per hour to harvest helium-3.

Interlune has already landed agreements with the federal government and a private company to bring the non-radioactive isotope back to Earth, where it could potentially be used for extremely powerful quantum computing and clean fusion in producing nuclear energy.

“Excavate, Sort, Extract, Separate”

The Interlune Harvester would operate more like a trencher, one of Vermeer’s specialties, than a typical dirt excavator on Earth. According to Interlune, the “excavator” ingests the moon dirt, known as regolith, processes it and returns it to the surface in a continuous nonstop motion. It is designed to consume less power, stir up less dirt and reduce tractive forces compared to traditional trenchers, according to Interlune. It also has to weigh as little as possible because of the high cost of transporting equipment to the moon.

The company says it and Vermeer “built the full-size prototype after successfully developing and testing a sub-scale version in the summer of 2024.”

The next steps in the process involve developing equipment to sort the soils by size to reject the coarser particles; extract a gas mixture from the soil that includes solar wind volatiles such as helium-3; and finally, separate the helium-3 from other molecules in the gas. The separation process must occur at extremely low temperatures.

Bringing Helium-3 Back to Earth

On Earth, helium-3 is collected when tritium, a hydrogen isotope and component of nuclear warheads, decays. A reduction in nuclear weapon stockpiles has led to a shortage of the already scarce gas, which has occasionally been auctioned to private companies by the U.S. Department of Energy.

Interlune has set a goal of becoming “the first company to commercialize natural resources from space,” and the prototype excavator is one part of the plan for reaching that goal. The DOE has agreed to buy 3 liters of moon helium-3 to be delivered by April 2029. That will require processing an amount of lunar dirt equal to filling “a large backyard swimming pool,” Interlune says. It estimates the price of helium-3 at $20 million per kilogram.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
4 Overlooked Factors Shortening Construction Tire Lifespans
Presented by Maxam Tire North America
4 Overlooked Factors Shortening Construction Tire Lifespans
Market outlook Q & A with C-Suite execs at Bobcat, Volvo, Hitachi & Case
Presented by Equipment World
Market outlook Q & A with C-Suite execs at Bobcat, Volvo, Hitachi & Case
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Presented by Fusable
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights

Maybell Quantum, a “quantum infrastructure company,” also reached an agreement with Interlune, to buy thousands of liters of helium-3 delivered yearly between 2029 and 2035.

“Helium-3 will fuel a fundamental transformation in computing,” said Corban Tillemann-Dick, founder and CEO of Maybell Quantum. “In the coming years, we’ll go from a few hundred quantum computers worldwide to thousands, then tens of thousands, and they all need to get cold. To get cold, they need dilution refrigeration running on helium-3.”

More Testing Planned

The prototype excavator is the first product resulting from a joint development agreement between Interlune and Vermeer. The companies plan to continue to develop other equipment and technology for use in space and on Earth.

Interlune says it has been testing its sorting and extraction devices in simulated lunar gravity on parabolic flights over the past year. The separation technology is being tested at its cryogenic lab at company headquarters in Seattle.

"The high-rate excavation needed to harvest helium-3 from the moon in large quantities has never been attempted before, let alone with high efficiency," said Gary Lai, Interlune co-founder and CTO. "Vermeer's response to such an ambitious assignment was to move fast. We've been very pleased with the results of the test program to date and look forward to the next phase of development."

Vermeer CEO Jason Andringa, who is the grandson of the equipment manufacturer’s founder Gary Vermeer, will join Interlune’s advisory board. “Combining my personal passion for aeronautics and astronautics with Vermeer equipment that bears my grandfather's name to carefully and responsibly harvest resources to make our world a better place is something I'm incredibly proud of."

 

 

Related Stories
Starting in 2026, field inspectors will be accessing ticket data through state-issued mobile devices.
Technology
Georgia DOT to Require E-Ticketing for Contractors in 2026
Autonomous truck loading with a DX225LC-7 excavator was showcased at Develon's Bauma 2025 booth. HD Hyundai XiteSolution, the holding company for HD Hyundai Infracore and Develon, in collaboration with Gravis Robotics AG, has signed an agreement with Holcim Inc., a building materials supplier, for the development and commercialization of autonomous technology designed to enhance productivity and improve safety in quarry operations and confined material handling applications.
Technology
Gravis Robotics Can Turn Any Earthmoving Machine into a Robot
The award from AGC is meant to help Granite Construction improve and promote the Asphalt Guru tool.
Technology
Contractor Wins AGC Innovation Award for AI-Powered “Asphalt Guru”
The handheld Verifier G1 detects utilities as the operator sweeps the receiver back and forth, providing an estimated depth on its LCD display.
Technology
Vermeer Intros Simple Locator to Find Buried Utility Lines: the Verifier G1
Top Stories
This full-size prototype lunar trencher was built through an agreement between Vermeer and Interlune to excavate 100 metric tons per hour of moon dirt.
Technology
Digging on the Moon: Vermeer Helps Build Lunar Excavator to Harvest Helium-3
A full-size prototype that resembles a trencher has been revealed to dig up dirt on the moon at 100 metric tons per hour.
Volvo Ec230 New Generation Electric Excavator
Excavators
A Closer Look: Volvo's New-Gen 23-Ton EC230 Electric Excavator
Jdcf 510 P Tier Image 1
Home
Deere’s New 510 P-Tier Excavator Delivers an Efficiency Boost
In 1920, the Russell Grader Co. introduced the first self-propelled motor grader. The company's first 'Motor Patrol' built on a Caterpillar track-type tractor came out in 1926 (left), and two years later Caterpillar bought Russell and began producing the industry's first motor grader built as one dedicated machine. Nearly 100 years later, the Cat 140 (right) was the top-selling motor grader in the U.S. in 2024 for new financed equipment, according to EDA.
Home
Motor Graders, You’ve Come a Long Way in 100 Years! – Buyer’s Guide 2025
The new tech includes remote control, collision warning, 360-degree view, advanced bucket-load tracking, systems to reduce operator fatigue.
Home
Cat Loads Up the Tech Options for Next-Gen Medium Wheel Loaders
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All