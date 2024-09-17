Deere Ordered to Pay $9.9M in Wirtgen Thailand Bribery Scheme

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Sep 17, 2024
wirtgen cold planer
Wirtgen

John Deere has agreed to pay $9.9 million to resolve allegations that its subsidiary Wirtgen Thailand bribed government officials and private companies with cash payments, massage parlor visits, luxury European sightseeing trips and other gifts to win business, according to a September 10 release from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Deere cooperated with the SEC but neither admitted nor denied the SEC’s findings.

Deere acquired Wirtgen Group in December 2017, expanding its product line into roadbuilding equipment. The SEC’s investigation found that from at least late 2017 through 2020, Wirtgen Thailand employees bribed Thai government officials with the Royal Thai Air Force, the Department of Highways, and the Department of Rural Roads to win multiple government contracts. The order also found that Wirtgen Thailand employees bribed employees of a private company to win sales to that company.

According to the case summary, bribes took the form of meals, fake consulting fees, entertaining government officials at massage parlors, hosting officials on elaborate sightseeing expeditions disguised as “factory visit” trips, and cash payments. Wirtgen’s managing director for Southeast Asia or its managing director in Thailand routinely approved these expense reports without regard for compliance with Deere’s policies and procedures relating to the entertainment of government officials and the true purpose of the payments.

The scheme resulted in $4.3 million in profits for Wirtgen Thailand, and the SEC says the improper payments were covered up as legitimate expenses in Deere’s books and records. This conduct violates the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, a federal anti-bribery law.

“After acquiring Wirtgen Thailand in 2017, Deere failed to timely integrate it into its existing compliance and controls environment, resulting in these bribery schemes going unchecked for several years,” said Charles E. Cain, chief of the SEC Enforcement Division’s FCPA Unit. “This action is a reminder for corporations to promptly ensure newly acquired subsidiaries have all the necessary internal accounting control processes in place.”

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Presented by EquipmentWatch
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Presented by EquipmentWatch
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Presented by EquipmentWatch
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Presented by EquipmentWatch
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?

Deere agreed to the SEC’s order requiring it to pay disgorgement and prejudgment interest totaling approximately $5.4 million and a civil penalty of $4.5 million.

In an official statement, Deere officials said, “These allegations represent a clear violation of our company policies and ethical standards. Furthermore, they are in direct conflict with our core values — particularly our commitment to integrity — and we strongly condemn such practices. The individuals involved in this matter are no longer with the company.”

Michelle Ramos, Denise Hansberry, Sonali Singh and Tracy L. Price of the SEC’s FCPA Unit conducted the investigation. 

Related Stories
stock image of worker on ground in heat
Safety & Compliance
What Does OSHA’s Proposed Heat Rule Mean for Contractors?
mobile crawler crane L&I photo shows the crane used to hoist workers and materials up and down a 95-foot shaft
Safety & Compliance
Lane Fined $155K for Hoisting Workers with Crane After Elevator Broke, Agency Says
backhoe bucket digging trench
Safety & Compliance
Worker Killed in Trench Collapse; 3rd Trench Death in California Since 2023
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Partner Insights
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Top Stories
1930s International I30 Trackson Traxcavator prototype and 1940s T4 Trackson Cat Traxcavator
Collectors Corner
His Rare Traxcavators are for Show – His Vintage Cats are for Work
This collector/contractor restored rare machines that inspired Cat's track loaders and runs vintage Cat dozers, scrapers and motor grader on the job.
Hitachi ZX250LC-7 SLF and ZX350LC-7 SLF long-reach excavators
Excavators
Hitachi Goes "Super Long" with 2 New Extended-Reach Excavators
Maxresdefault 66e82e86566f3
Compact Wheel Loaders
Video: A Closer Look at Bobcat’s Most Powerful Compact Wheel Loader, the New L95
ASV RT-65 compact track loader
Compact Track Loaders
ASV's New RT-65 Overhauled from the Ground Up – And it Gets a Yanmar Engine
Maxresdefault 66e1f6e9bfbf8
Compact Track Loaders
Video: A Closer Look at Cat’s New, Largest Compact Track Loader, the 285
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More