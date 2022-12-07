You Can Now Buy Attachments with Your Phone from Ignite

Ryan Whisner Headshot
Ryan Whisner
Dec 7, 2022
Updated Dec 8, 2022
Bobcat skid steer with Ignite bucket attachment
Ignite Attachments

Ignite Attachments is challenging the status quo with a direct-to-consumer digital storefront offering a full lineup of attachments and three-point implements for compact equipment in the construction, rental, agricultural and landscape industries. 

"The value attachments sector has been stagnant for a long time and has failed to change with the times,” said Matt Foley, Ignite Attachments lead engineer. “Products from nearly every other category can be purchased online with a few taps on a smartphone, but this sector has been left behind.” 

Products released by the company are engineered to fit most compact equipment, including compact tractors, loaders, excavators, at prices from $220 to $4,200. Available now, the Ignite lineup includes: 

  • Buckets for skid steers, CTLs and mini-loaders. 
  • Compact Tractor 3PT Implements, including angle blades, box blades, rakes, rotary cutters, snow blowers and tillers.
  • Pallet fork assemblies
  • Mini excavator (MX) buckets and couplers

"Whether our customers are looking to replace worn attachments or add versatility to their equipment, we are dedicated to helping them get more done for less and faster,” Foley said.

The company intends to upgrade the customer experience while maintaining the quality and compatibility of the equipment.

"With Ignite, we've harnessed the spirit of working smarter, not harder," said Trisha Pearson. Ignite Attachments business director. "We saw an opportunity to provide a better experience, all around, for customers who demand more value.”

The company's e-commerce experience features the proprietary Fit-Finder tool. Removing the guesswork from the shopping process, Fit-Finder compares the specs of the carrier and the attachment to determine compatibility.

The interface provides inventory availability and pricing models and eliminates the need for holds or callbacks, with the entire process accessible from Ignite’s mobile site.

“Simply put, our mission is to give consumers the right fit for the right price, right when folks need it to get the job done,” Pearson said.

 

Related Stories
Kubota snowblower attachment on skid steer in showroom
Compact equipment attachments
New Kubota Snow, Compaction, Grapple Attachments Coming
Cat 306 Mini Excavator with a TRS6 tiltrotator
Compact equipment attachments
Cat Expands its Tiltrotator Line to Mini Excavators
Takeuchi hydraulic hammer
Compact equipment attachments
Takeuchi Breaks Out Seven Quieter Hydraulic Hammers
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Partner Insights
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Top Stories
Darian Houssain, owner, Pro Lawn Care & Landscaping
Contractor of the Year
The American Dream: Immigrant's Son Builds $3-5M Construction Business
He grew up dirt poor, helping his father cut grass with a push mower. At 40, he now runs six crushing operations in three states.
red 1954 International TD-6 dozer under wooden shelter
Vintage Equipment
1954 International TD-6 Dozer Still With Same Company after 67 Years
collapsed Fern hollow Bridge pittsburgh snow bus stuck
Better Roads
Which States Have the Best and Worst Bridge Ratings in 2022?
12 Days of Construction Gifts, Tools and Toys
Gear
12 Days of Construction Gifts, Tools and Toys: 2022 Edition
Cat 352 excavator bucket to cab view
Excavators
Cat Ready to Play in Your Quarry with New 352 Excavator
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
2023 Fleet Technology Trends Report
The 2023 Fleet Technology Trends Report reveals key data showing how GPS solutions are helping fleets overcome challenges, promote safety and streamline operations. Download the report to learn more.
DownloadView All