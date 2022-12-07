Ignite Attachments is challenging the status quo with a direct-to-consumer digital storefront offering a full lineup of attachments and three-point implements for compact equipment in the construction, rental, agricultural and landscape industries.

"The value attachments sector has been stagnant for a long time and has failed to change with the times,” said Matt Foley, Ignite Attachments lead engineer. “Products from nearly every other category can be purchased online with a few taps on a smartphone, but this sector has been left behind.”

Products released by the company are engineered to fit most compact equipment, including compact tractors, loaders, excavators, at prices from $220 to $4,200. Available now, the Ignite lineup includes:

Buckets for skid steers, CTLs and mini-loaders.

Compact Tractor 3PT Implements, including angle blades, box blades, rakes, rotary cutters, snow blowers and tillers.

Pallet fork assemblies

Mini excavator (MX) buckets and couplers

"Whether our customers are looking to replace worn attachments or add versatility to their equipment, we are dedicated to helping them get more done for less and faster,” Foley said.

The company intends to upgrade the customer experience while maintaining the quality and compatibility of the equipment.

"With Ignite, we've harnessed the spirit of working smarter, not harder," said Trisha Pearson. Ignite Attachments business director. "We saw an opportunity to provide a better experience, all around, for customers who demand more value.”

The company's e-commerce experience features the proprietary Fit-Finder tool. Removing the guesswork from the shopping process, Fit-Finder compares the specs of the carrier and the attachment to determine compatibility.

The interface provides inventory availability and pricing models and eliminates the need for holds or callbacks, with the entire process accessible from Ignite’s mobile site.

“Simply put, our mission is to give consumers the right fit for the right price, right when folks need it to get the job done,” Pearson said.