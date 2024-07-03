Vermeer's RTX1250 tractor, with reel carrier on the front and vibratory plow on the rear, lays fiber optic cable.

Need to install utility lines, Vermeer’s new RTX1250 tractor was built with you in mind.

It can run a variety of attachments front and back of the machine for installation of gas, fiber, water and electrical utilities.

On the rear, you can run center-mount and sliding offset trenchers, rockwheels or a vibratory plow.

For the front, operators can add a 5,000-pound reel carrier to run with a vibratory plow for lengthy utility installations. A backhoe and backfill blade are also available attachments.

Attachments can be changed within an hour, the company says.

The RTX1250 runs on a 127-horsepower Deutz engine. The tractor is made for traversing tough terrain, with new enhanced tracks and axle design, according to Vermeer. Rubber tires are also available.

Vermeer Vermeer lists a slew of technology designed to boost the tractor’s productivity:

Tracksense electric control system – reacts within seconds to prevent engine stall in tough ground conditions. Operators no longer have to return the controls to neutral and restart.

EcoIdle engine control system – helps conserve fuel by automatically setting the engine to idle after 30 seconds of inactivity.

Productivity Zone – automatically determines the optimal operating range and ground speed for attachments.

automatically determines the optimal operating range and ground speed for attachments. Auto Plunge – controls the plunge rate for trenchers and rockwheels based on engine rpm.

Rockwheel auto stabilizer – maintains constant rockwheel cutting pressure.

The RTX1250 is available with operator platform or climate-controlled cab. The operator’s controls are on the right, in line with seat’s pivoting side, according to Vermeer. The operator’s station is cushioned and isolated for a quieter, more comfortable ride, the company says.

Available Vermeer Telematics allows for machine monitoring, including engine hours, idle time, fuel usage, fault codes and machine location. It also has geofencing capabilities.

Check out Vermeer's video below of the RTX1250:

Quick Specs