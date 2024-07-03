All-in-One Utility-Installer: Vermeer’s New RTX1250 Tractor

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Jul 3, 2024
vermeer rtx1250 tractor in field with reel carrier on front vibratory plow on rear laying fiber optic cable
Vermeer's RTX1250 tractor, with reel carrier on the front and vibratory plow on the rear, lays fiber optic cable.
Vermeer

Need to install utility lines, Vermeer’s new RTX1250 tractor was built with you in mind.

It can run a variety of attachments front and back of the machine for installation of gas, fiber, water and electrical utilities.

On the rear, you can run center-mount and sliding offset trenchers, rockwheels or a vibratory plow.

For the front, operators can add a 5,000-pound reel carrier to run with a vibratory plow for lengthy utility installations. A backhoe and backfill blade are also available attachments.

Attachments can be changed within an hour, the company says.

The RTX1250 runs on a 127-horsepower Deutz engine. The tractor is made for traversing tough terrain, with new enhanced tracks and axle design, according to Vermeer. Rubber tires are also available.

vermeer rtx1250 tractor in showroomIt can run attachments front and back, comes with tracks or tires and an optional climate-controlled cab.VermeerVermeer lists a slew of technology designed to boost the tractor’s productivity:

  • Tracksense electric control system – reacts within seconds to prevent engine stall in tough ground conditions. Operators no longer have to return the controls to neutral and restart.
  • EcoIdle engine control system – helps conserve fuel by automatically setting the engine to idle after 30 seconds of inactivity.
  • Productivity Zone – automatically determines the optimal operating range and ground speed for attachments.
  • Auto Plunge – controls the plunge rate for trenchers and rockwheels based on engine rpm.
  • Rockwheel auto stabilizer – maintains constant rockwheel cutting pressure.

vermeer rtx1250 tractor interiorThe RTX1250 is available with operator platform or climate-controlled cab. The operator’s controls are on the right, in line with seat’s pivoting side, according to Vermeer. The operator’s station is cushioned and isolated for a quieter, more comfortable ride, the company says.

Available Vermeer Telematics allows for machine monitoring, including engine hours, idle time, fuel usage, fault codes and machine location. It also has geofencing capabilities.

Check out Vermeer's video below of the RTX1250:

Quick Specs

  • Weight: 11,580-17,180 lbs., depending on configuration
  • Engine: 127 hp, Deutz TCD3.6L
  • Torque: 369 ft.-lb.
  • Ground clearance: 13.5”
  • Length: 11.6’ tires; 12.4’ tracks
  • Width: 87.5” tires; 92.5” tracks
  • Height: 115”
Top Stories
vermeer rtx1250 tractor in field with reel carrier on front vibratory plow on rear laying fiber optic cable
Trenching/Boring Equipment
All-in-One Utility-Installer: Vermeer’s New RTX1250 Tractor
It can run a variety of attachments front and back, including trenchers, rockwheels, plows, reel carrier, backhoe, backfill blade.
Maxresdefault 66759b0ea4d2d
Class 7-8
A Cat D11 Dozer Engine in a Semi? – Custom Truck Shop Makes it Work
John Deere describes the newly updated 6M lineup as 'fuel-efficient, configurable for numerous jobs and easy to operate.'
Ag Equipment
"Bigger, Smarter, Faster" – John Deere Unveils New 6M Utility Tractor Lineup
KOBELCO SK520LC-11 excavator
Excavators
Kobelco Intros 55-Ton SK520LC-11 Excavator (Video)
Develon DX100W-7 Wheeled Excavator dumping gravel on gravel pile
Compact Excavators
"Fast, Nimble & Roomy" – Develon Rolls Out its Smallest Wheeled Excavator
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More