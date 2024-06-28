Kobelco has introduced a new 55-metric-ton excavator, the SK520LC-11.

Powered by a 463-horsepower Tier 4 Final Isuzu 6WG1 engine, Kobelco says, the 121,000-pound machine offers fuel-efficient yet productive operation. The SK520LC-11 has a bucket digging force of 72,200 pounds and a lifting capacity of 46,540 pounds. (Watch it in action in the video below.)

Kobelco’s exclusive Independent Travel function dedicates one hydraulic pump to travel and one to the attachment, enabling the excavator to move, lift and swing simultaneously without experiencing loss of power.

Operators can choose from multiple working modes to optimize performance for specific tasks. Energy-saving modes and automatic idle shutdown further reduce fuel consumption and emissions.

The SK520LC-11’s spacious cab features large windows for increased visibility, user-friendly controls and advanced monitoring systems. Standard features include a heated air-ride seven-way adjustable suspension seat, multi-vent air conditioner, radio with USB, Aux and Bluetooth capabilities, ergonomic adjustable pilot control levers, automatic LED interior lights and rearview and right-side cameras.

With the 10-inch color monitor, operators can jog the dial to the right or left to select an operational feature and then press the dial to confirm the selection.

The new model can be equipped with various attachments, including buckets, hammers and grapples. The auxiliary flow rates for the bucket, breaker, nibbler and thumb are all adjustable by the in-cab monitor for quick and easy tool changes. Mode settings for other attachments, like a tiltrotator, can also be added or adjusted. Pre-welded brackets for machine guidance systems come standard.

Convenient access to all service points allows for efficient day-to-day maintenance, the company says. An optional counterweight-removal system makes the machine easier to transport by enabling one person to remove or install the counterweight without a crane.

Kobelco offers a standard four-year or 4,000-hour warranty, with extended-warranty options for customized coverage.





SK520LC-11 Showcase from KOBELCO USA on Vimeo.

Quick Specs