Case CE Offers New Cab Option for H Series Rough Terrain Forklifts

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jul 1, 2024
CASE 588H rough-terrain forklift with enclosed cab
The Case CE 588H rough terrain forklift with a new enclosed cab option.
Case CE

Case CE has introduced a new enclosed cab option for its H Series Rough Terrain Forklifts.

The cab features wide entry doors on both sides along with a roof window for visibility to overhead loads. Heat and air conditioning offer comfort in extreme temperatures. On nice days, operators can secure the doors open. Bluetooth radio and USB charging ports also come standard.

Inside the spacious cab, operators will find intuitive controls like a push-button parking brake and eye-level instrument panel. An optional deluxe suspension seat is also available.

H Series models include the 6,000-pound capacity 586H and the 8,000-pound capacity 588H. Both models are powered by a 74-horsepower FTP diesel engine. The maneuverable zero tailswing machines can go from jobsite to road, hitting speeds up to 24 miles per hour.

Case claims its forklifts have “the most mast tilt in the industry,” with 45 degrees of forward tilt and 15 degrees of rear tilt. Standard side shift of three inches in either direction lets operators precisely place loads.

The wide-channel, 2-stage mast design means there are no additional rails blocking the operator’s view of the forks. A variety of mast options, ranging from 11- to 22-feet, are available, as well as various carriage and backrest sizes, fork types and lengths, and fork positioning options. The models offer fast lifting speeds of 107 feet per minute.

The Load Control feature provides on-the-go mast cushioning that lessens load shock when traveling over uneven terrain, resulting in improved material retention and a smoother ride. Optional 4-wheel drive offers improved traction in muddy or rocky conditions.

With tool-free swing-out access doors, spin-on filters, ground-level site gauges and grouped service points, Case says daily maintenance can be completed “in a matter of minutes.” Available Case SiteWatch telematics provides real-time performance metrics, idle time analytics, scheduled maintenance intervals and programmable security alerts. 

