What were OEMs and contractors buzzing about at ConExpo 2026 — and what does it mean for the year ahead?

In this recorded webinar, held on March 19, the team at EquipmentWatch delivers a quarterly update on key value, usage and cost trends shaping the equipment market, along with tips and tricks for getting the most out of the tool.

The session also featured a special ConExpo debrief from Equipment World Chief Editor Jordanne Waldschmidt, offering an industrywide perspective on the conversations, signals and shifts emerging from the show floor.

To watch a recording of the EquipmentWatch Q2 2026 webinar, click here.

Insights shared include:

ConExpo Debrief: Key themes including how OEMs are responding to market volatility, trends in equipment design and functionality, and the ways technology is evolving to meet current workforce demands.

Key themes including how OEMs are responding to market volatility, trends in equipment design and functionality, and the ways technology is evolving to meet current workforce demands. Quarterly Cost Recovery Updates: The latest equipment value, usage and cost trends influencing Q2 planning and decision-making.

The latest equipment value, usage and cost trends influencing Q2 planning and decision-making. Tips & Tricks: Shortcuts for accessing Group Rate Reports and other tricks to use EquipmentWatch more effectively.

Additional market update webinars will be held throughout the year. The next session is scheduled for June 16.

Equipment World and EquipmentWatch are owned by parent company Fusable. EquipmentWatch provides data on values, costs, specs, and rental rates — plus market trends, serial number verification and residual value forecasts for the construction, lift-access and agricultural industries. Its Rental Rate Blue Book serves as the industry-standard lookup tool to help contractors and project owners understand and recover equipment-related costs used when calculating labor, force-account work or reimbursable equipment use.

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