ConExpo-Con/Agg: 5% Larger Than Record-Setting 2020 Show

Organizers of ConExpo-Con/Agg say the show has officially sold all available exhibit space, making the 2023 edition 5% larger in square footage than the previous show, held in 2020.

The show will feature 1,800 exhibitors and 150 education sessions during its run from March 14-18, 2023, at the Las Vegas Convention Center and Festival Grounds.

The Las Vegas Convention Center has upgraded its facilities since the last show, adding the new 1.4-million-square-foot West Hall exhibit area and the Diamond Lot.

The West Hall will house earthmoving exhibitors, including Bobcat, Case Construction Equipment, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hyundai Construction Equipment, Komatsu, Wacker Neuson and more.

The Diamond Lot, located on the site of the former Riviera Casino, will be occupied by concrete, hauling, land clearing, trucking and underground construction exhibitors. Large exhibitors in the lot include Astec Industries, Bandit Industries, Morbark, Trail King Industries and Vermeer Corporation.

“The addition of the new West Hall and Diamond Lot at the Las Vegas Convention Center gave us, and our exhibitors, a number of new opportunities to show how we are taking the construction industry to the next level,” says Dana Wuesthoff, show director for ConExpo-Con/Agg. “Now at 2.8 million square feet of exhibits, there’s more for construction pros to see than ever before.”

Show officials say that despite being the largest show ever, it will be easier to get around thanks to the new Convention Center Loop, an underground transportation system designed by Elon Musk’s The Boring Company. The system can move convention attendees throughout the campus in under 2 minutes in Tesla vehicles, free of charge.

After the Covid-19 pandemic forced the 2020 edition of the show to close a day early, show organizer and producer AEM says construction pros are ready for the show to return. According to AEM, the current pace of attendee registration is nearly double what it was at this time last cycle.

“This is the event that construction professionals, especially those making company-level decisions and those needing professional development hours, can’t miss,” says Phil Kelliher, ConExpo-Con/Agg show chair and Caterpillar senior vice president. “Seeing the new equipment and techniques on a screen doesn’t compare to seeing it all in person. At the show, you can see the equipment, ask questions of the manufacturers themselves, and really understand what the equipment and education can do for your career and business.”

Through January 6, contractors can use code MEDIA30 to receive 30% off registration.

ConExpo-Con/Agg, North America's largest construction trade show, is owned by the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM), the National Redi-Mix Concrete Association (NRMCA) and the National Stone, Sand and Gravel Association (NSSGA).