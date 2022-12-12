Montabert Montabert’s new SD series of compact hydraulic breakers and Silent Demolition Tools will be unveiled at Conexpo-Con/Agg, held March 14 -18 in Las Vegas.

(To see more of what OEMs have in store for ConExpo 2023, visit our show preview page.)

Compact Hydraulic Breakers

Designed to fit compact carriers such as skid steers, compact track loaders, backhoe loaders and mini excavators, SD series compact breakers provide versatility to accomplish multiple tasks with a single carrier, a single operator and a single attachment, Montabert says.

Maintenance intervals have been extended thanks to fewer wear parts and no tie rods. Bushings, pins and tools can be replaced in the field without removing the breaker from the carrier.

A fully enclosed, sound-proof cradle reduces vibrations transferred to the carrier, therefore, reducing noise on the jobsite. Working parts and hoses are protected by lightweight, yet heavy-duty housing.

An energy chamber on the attachments acts as a hydraulic shock absorber and reduces pressure variations in the hydraulic circuits to provide consistent energy to the breaker.

The SD line includes seven models for compact carriers from 1 to 12 tons.

Montabert

Silent Demolition Tools

The company’s new line of Silent Demolition Tools includes grapples, processors, fixed and rotating pulverizers, and scrap shears, offering contractors multiple options for demolition and recycling applications.

The combination of ultra-wear-resistant steels and high-quality components makes the Silent Demolition Tools versatile, efficient and durable, Montabert says.

Compatible with carriers from 5 tons to 100 tons, grapples feature 360 degrees of rotation, Hardox 400-450 jaws and Hardox 500 exchangeable blades.

Combi-, multifunction and scrap-metal multiprocessor jaws are available for carriers from 8 to 65 tons. They feature 360 degrees of rotation, speed valve cylinders and exchangeable Hardox 600 crushing teeth.

In the Pulverizer line, Montabert offers both a fixed model and a 360-degree rotating model. All pulverizers feature Hardox 400 bodies, exchangeable and reversible blades, and exchangeable wear plates and teeth.

Montabert will be in booth W42229 in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.