More than 30 exhibits from seven different product segments will be displayed by Liebherr at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023.

Numerous new products and developments from the areas of construction machines, cranes and material handling technology will be on display.

The two Liebherr booths take up more than 60,500 square feet, with construction machines on the outdoor grounds at booth F9253 and the latest innovations from the company’s components product segment at booth S80821 in the South Hall. The total space includes a demo area on the Festival Grounds for the company to show its machines in action.

“On your site," is Liebherr’s motto at this year’s ConExpo, representing the company’s promise to be always at the customers’ side around the world, whether it is directly on the construction site with machines or through individual advice and global services and solutions.

Liebherr is also working to reduce the ecological footprint of its products. Examples of battery-operated or electric products and a hydrogen injection engine, the H964, suited for heavy-duty applications will be on display at ConExpo.

Higher efficiency through maximum performance

The TA 230 Litronic articulated dump truck was redeveloped from scratch, based on comprehensive market and customer analyses, and includes state-of-the-art technological advancements, the company says. It is designed for overburdened transport, larger infrastructure projects and other off-road applications. It was unveiled to the U.S. market during Liebherr USA’s Customer Day in May 2022.

Liebherr To fill the trucks, Liebherr's Generation 8 crawler excavators R 924 and R 945A feature higher engine power, a larger counterweight in conjunction with higher bucket capacities and increased digging and pulling forces.

Liebherr attachments are specifically designed and customized for the task and configured for the machine size. During ConExpo, a range of Liebherr´s attachments will be demonstrated including for the R 914 Compact Litronic excavator.

The company’s fully automatic quick coupling system Solidlink will be shown during live shows in a dedicated demo area.

Its latest Generation 8 dozers — the PR716, the LR 636 and PR 766 — benefit from state-of-the-art digital crawler technology. For heavy-duty mining on rocky terrain, the PR 766 G8 features the "High Drive" undercarriage of the larger PR 776 mining crawler.

In addition, Generation 8 Liebherr crawler loader models are now available. They range from 29,321 to 119,784 pounds of operating weights and engine output of 132 to 422 horsepower.

Liebherr For the first time in North America, Liebherr will present its new medium-sized wheel loaders, equipped with a range of digital assistance systems. They are designed for industries such as mining, recycling and timber.

The three mid-sized models in the Generation 8 lineup – L 526, L 538 and L 546 – feature more power, faster cycle times, new technology, as well as new lift arms for a 20% increase in breakout force over previous models. The portfolio of intelligent assistance systems includes an optional active personnel detection, a Skyview 360-degree camera system, Truck Payload Assist and more.

Two scrap-handling machines, the LH 30 Industry Litronic and LH 60 M Industry Litronic, will be showcased. Liebherr says the LH 30 is a versatile high performer due to its stability. The LH 60, equipped with a Liebherr 4-cylinder inline engine, is said to be optimal for heavy scrap and goods handling.

Liebherr The concrete technology product segment is launching the new 36 XXT truck-mounted concrete pump, equipped with a new five-part folding boom with the Powerbloc drive unit and the semi-closed oil circuit. Liebherr says the Powerbloc pump drive has all hydraulic switching and measuring elements fully integrated.

The 36 XXT is mounted on a three-axle chassis for more maneuverability. The five-section distributor boom is multi-folding and has a low unfolding height of only 23 feet. The boom is flush with the hopper, making the 36 XXT shorter and more maneuverable.

Reaching new heights

Numerous new models in the mobile and crawler crane division also will be displayed, including the new LR 1400 SX crawler crane.

In addition, the LTM 1100-5.3 mobile crane with its 203-foot telescopic boom will appear. The crane carries up to 37,250 pounds of ballast with a 26,450-pound axle load on public roads.

Liebherr says flexibility and economical transport also characterize the LRT 1130-2.1, a two-axle rough-terrain crane with reportedly the longest telescopic boom in its class on the market at 197 feet. The LRT 1130-2.1 has a maximum lifting capacity of 140 tons.

The 470 EC-B, Liebherr's largest flat-top crane in steel rope design, has a maximum lifting capacity of 35,270 to 44,090 pounds. It will be displayed for the first time in North America.