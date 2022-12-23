Superior Industries to Debut 8 Machines at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023

Superior Industries will showcase new technology on its popular Telestack Conveyor.

Relocating its booth from inside Central Hall to outside in Silver Lot, Superior Industries will show ConExpo 2023 visitors more than 250 tons of equipment, including new cone crushers, portable plants, conveyor components and more.

“Inside is climate-controlled and comfortable, but our equipment and our people were born to be in the great outdoors,” says Corey Poppe, Superior’s communications manager. “In addition to our massive display of equipment, we’re incorporating lots of fun elements that only work in the open air. Things like 20,000 square feet of artificial turf, grilling and grill giveaways, patio-style seating, and maybe we’ll even roast a few marshmallows.”

(You can see more of what all OEMs have in store for ConExpo 2023 on our show preview page by clicking here.)

Here’s a look at some of the products Superior plans to showcase at its new booth, S-5006:

Superior Industries

Expanded Cone Crusher Portfolio

Two new cone crusher models – the Dakota Bearing Cone and the Endeavor Spider Bushing Cone – will be on display.

The Dakota Bearing Cone offers an efficient engine, a straightforward lubrication system and a wide range of liner profiles, Superior says.

The Endeavor Spider Bushing Cone accepts a wide range of feed sizes with an adjustable stroke for fine-tuning.

Superior also plans to display its Liberty Jaw, Valor VSI, and Sentry HSI crushers.

New Portable Plant for Recycling

Designed to process in recycling applications, Superior’s new Portable Sentry HSI Closed Circuit Plant is equipped with a patent-pending recirculating conveyor.

The conveyor centralizes the crusher feed for extended wear life of the machine’s blow bars. Other features include application-specific grizzly configurations, interchangeable cross conveyors and screen media below the grizzly section.

Superior Industries

New Quick to Erect Modular Wash Plant

Superior plans to erect a three-deck Guardian Horizontal Wet Screen Fusion Platform with an Aggredry Dewatering Screen attached to one of the discharge points in its booth.

Superior’s expanding portfolio of Fusion Modular platforms are well-suited for aggregate producers seeking semi-static plants that are easier to install and maintain with a more economical price tag, the company says.

Telescopic Stacker Builds 200,000-Ton Stockpiles

The TeleStacker Conveyor will make its eighth appearance at ConExpo. The conveyor stockpiles material in a way that overcomes material segregation, according to Superior.

Features include radial travel, variable height and a telescopic conveyor. Visitors can interact with an XTP Swing Axle model with a working automation panel.

Superior Industries

Conveyor Components to Reduce Maintenance

More than three dozen individual idlers, pulleys, scrapers and other conveyor accessories will be on display. New products include a redesigned line of Exterra Belt Cleaners, a modular Load Zone Skirting System for dust and spillage control and application-specific idler bearing seals for longer-lasting idlers in demanding conditions.