Superior Industries to Debut 8 Machines at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Dec 23, 2022
Superior Industries TeleStacker® Conveyor
Superior Industries will showcase new technology on its popular Telestack Conveyor.
Superior Industries

Relocating its booth from inside Central Hall to outside in Silver Lot, Superior Industries will show ConExpo 2023 visitors more than 250 tons of equipment, including new cone crushers, portable plants, conveyor components and more.

“Inside is climate-controlled and comfortable, but our equipment and our people were born to be in the great outdoors,” says Corey Poppe, Superior’s communications manager. “In addition to our massive display of equipment, we’re incorporating lots of fun elements that only work in the open air. Things like 20,000 square feet of artificial turf, grilling and grill giveaways, patio-style seating, and maybe we’ll even roast a few marshmallows.”

(You can see more of what all OEMs have in store for ConExpo 2023 on our show preview page by clicking here.)

Here’s a look at some of the products Superior plans to showcase at its new booth, S-5006:

Superior Industries 4250 HSI crusherSuperior Industries 4250 HSI CrusherSuperior Industries

Expanded Cone Crusher Portfolio

Two new cone crusher models – the Dakota Bearing Cone and the Endeavor Spider Bushing Cone – will be on display.

The Dakota Bearing Cone offers an efficient engine, a straightforward lubrication system and a wide range of liner profiles, Superior says.

The Endeavor Spider Bushing Cone accepts a wide range of feed sizes with an adjustable stroke for fine-tuning.

Superior also plans to display its Liberty Jaw, Valor VSI, and Sentry HSI crushers.

New Portable Plant for Recycling

Designed to process in recycling applications, Superior’s new Portable Sentry HSI Closed Circuit Plant is equipped with a patent-pending recirculating conveyor.

The conveyor centralizes the crusher feed for extended wear life of the machine’s blow bars. Other features include application-specific grizzly configurations, interchangeable cross conveyors and screen media below the grizzly section.

Superior Industries Fusion® Modular PlatformsSuperior Industries Fusion® Modular PlatformsSuperior Industries

New Quick to Erect Modular Wash Plant

Superior plans to erect a three-deck Guardian Horizontal Wet Screen Fusion Platform with an Aggredry Dewatering Screen attached to one of the discharge points in its booth.

Superior’s expanding portfolio of Fusion Modular platforms are well-suited for aggregate producers seeking semi-static plants that are easier to install and maintain with a more economical price tag, the company says.

Telescopic Stacker Builds 200,000-Ton Stockpiles

The TeleStacker Conveyor will make its eighth appearance at ConExpo. The conveyor stockpiles material in a way that overcomes material segregation, according to Superior.

Features include radial travel, variable height and a telescopic conveyor. Visitors can interact with an XTP Swing Axle model with a working automation panel.

Superior Industries modular Load Zone Skirting SystemSuperior Industries modular Load Zone Skirting SystemSuperior Industries

Conveyor Components to Reduce Maintenance

More than three dozen individual idlers, pulleys, scrapers and other conveyor accessories will be on display. New products include a redesigned line of Exterra Belt Cleaners, a modular Load Zone Skirting System for dust and spillage control and application-specific idler bearing seals for longer-lasting idlers in demanding conditions.

Related Stories
New Holland L220 Skid Steer lifting a pallet of landscaping materials
ConExpo/Con-Agg 2023
New Holland Announces its ConExpo Comeback
floor shot of CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020
ConExpo/Con-Agg 2023
Registration Now Open for ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023
Top Stories
Maxresdefault 63a35ec14dc5f
The Dirt
Trench-Collapse Survivor Tells His Story to Help Others
Alex Parker is one of the lucky few who have survived a trench cave-in. Watch this episode of The Dirt to hear his story.
John Deere 200 G-Tier excavator digging
Excavators
Deere Unveils New Lower-Cost Mid-Size Excavator, the 200 G-Tier
Ford F-150 Lightning Alaska in snow with trees and the sun in the background
Battery electric
Cold Weather is Zapping Electric Pickup Truck Range
stock image handcuffs in top of $100 bills
Regulations
11 Plead Guilty in Construction Union Bribery Scheme
John Deere 300 P-Tier excavator digging
Excavators
John Deere Adds 6 Excavators to Mid-Size P-Tier Lineup
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
2023 Fleet Technology Trends Report
The 2023 Fleet Technology Trends Report reveals key data showing how GPS solutions are helping fleets overcome challenges, promote safety and streamline operations. Download the report to learn more.
DownloadView All