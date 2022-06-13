From rising fuel costs to supply chain disruptions to skilled labor shortages, there are a number of challenges facing construction business owners today.

But navigating uncertain economic times is a little easier when you can lean on the trusted advice of industry experts and peers.

And the best place to expand your network of OEM, dealer and professional contacts is at construction trade shows and industry conferences.

Not sure where to start? Check our list below of the top construction industry trade shows, events and conferences taking place in the U.S. in 2023. These events are ideal for asphalt, concrete, demolition, excavation, heavy civil and site preparation contractors. (Plus, don't miss these remaining events in 2022.)

It’s never too early to start planning what events to attend, especially if you’re thinking about visiting ConExpo-Con/Agg.

As North America’s largest construction trade show, ConExpo-Con/Agg is held only once every three years in Las Vegas. And fair warning, you may want to book your hotel room now. Rates are already climbing above $400 per night at many locations on The Strip.

2023 Construction Trade Shows, Events and Conferences

Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) Summit

The AED Summit is the annual meeting of Associated Equipment Distributors. AED is an international trade association representing companies involved in the distribution, rental and support of equipment used in construction, mining, forestry, power generation, agriculture and industrial applications.

Location: Chicago

Dates: January 10-12, 2023





World of Concrete

World of Concrete is an annual trade show and conference dedicated to the commercial concrete and masonry construction industries. The event features indoor and outdoor exhibits, product demonstrations and competitions, and educational program.

Location: Las Vegas

Dates: January 17-19, 2023

National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA) Annual Meeting

The NAPA Annual Meeting offers education on asphalt pavement engineering, technology trends and business best practices, as well as networking with industry peers. The National Asphalt Pavement Association represents the interests of asphalt producers and contractors on the national level with Congress, government agencies and other national trade and business organizations.

Location: Miami

Dates: February 5-8, 2023

Underground Construction Technology International Conference & Exhibition

The Underground Construction Technology International Conference & Exhibition is the meeting place for industry professionals involved in maintaining underground utility pipe infrastructure.

Individuals representing water, sewer, gas, telecom and electric utilities attend to learn about the latest techniques used in trenchless, open cut, new construction and pipe rehabilitation. Nearly 200 exhibitors showcase equipment and technologies used to maintain the crumbling utility piping systems.

Location: Orlando, Florida

Dates: February 7-9, 2023





The ARA Show

The ARA Show is the American Rental Association's annual convention and trade show for the equipment and event rental industry. It features equipment for construction/industrial, general tool/light construction and party/special event rental segments.

Location: Orlando, Florida

Dates: February 12 - 15, 2023

National Demolition Association (NDA) Annual Convention & Expo

The National Demolition Association represents more than 1,000 companies engaged in a wide range of demolition services. The event includes the Live DEMOlition event and NDA awards banquet.

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Dates: February 22-25 2023

National Pavement Expo

The National Pavement Expo is an annual trade show and conference which brings together vendors and contractors who make their living from asphalt and concrete paving, sealcoating, striping, sweeping, crack repair, pavement repair and snow removal to network with other paving professionals and attend industry workshops.

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Dates: February 25 -27, 2023

Land Improvement Contractors of America (LICA) 2023 Winter Convention

The Land Improvement Contractors of America is an organization of earthmoving contractors dedicated to high standards of workmanship in resource management and land improvement practices. Members provide a wide range of services, including grading, excavating, drainage, landscaping, paving, wetland development and site preparation. LICA’s 2023 Winter Convention is co-located with ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023.

Location: Las Vegas,

Dates: March 11-13, 2023

National Ready Mixed Concrete Association (NRMCA) Annual Convention

The National Ready Mixed Concrete Association and its state associations represent all segments of the ready mixed concrete industry. NRMCA’s Annual convention is co-located with CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023.

Location: Las Vegas

Dates: March 10-13, 2023

CONEXPO-CON/AGG

ConExpo-Con/Agg is North America’s largest construction trade show and education conference, bringing together more than 100,000 contractors, dealers, producers, service providers and other construction professionals. Over 1,800 exhibitors are represented with products in asphalt, aggregates, concrete, earthmoving, hauling, lifting, trucking, underground construction and more.

Location: Las Vegas

Dates: March 14 -18, 2023

Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) 2023 Convention

Associated Builders and Contractors is a national construction industry trade association representing more than 21,000 members. The association’s 2023 Convention delivers thought-leader content focused on helping contractor members improve their businesses and bottom lines.

Location: Kissimmee, Florida

Dates: March 15-17, 2023

Equipment World’s Contractor of the Year Awards

Equipment World’s Contractor of the Year program recognizes contractors who display the highest standards of business acumen, equipment management expertise, attention to safety and community involvement. Each year, 12 finalists receive an expense-paid trip to Las Vegas to participate in roundtable discussions and an awards ceremony.

Location: Las Vegas

Dates: March 16 -19, 2023

North American Society for Trenchless Technology (NASTT) 2023 No-Dig Show

With over 2,000 attendees and 200 exhibiting companies, the NASTT No-Dig Show is the largest trenchless technology conference in the world. Underground infrastructure professionals attend to learn new techniques that will save money and improve infrastructure.

Location: Portland, Oregon

Dates: April 30-May 4, 2023





The Utility Expo

The Utility Expo trade exhibition highlights every facet of the utility industry, from enhanced safety to increased efficiency and productivity. Attendees can connect with new ideas, new solutions and new products from top equipment manufacturers. Hands-on demonstrations of equipment are a hallmark of the show.

Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Dates: September 26-28, 2023

Equip Expo (formerly GIE + Expo)

Formerly known as GIE + Expo, Equip Exposition connects landscape contractors, outdoor power equipment dealers, distributors and manufacturers. The exposition features indoor exhibits and an outdoor demonstration area.

Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Dates: October 18-20, 2023