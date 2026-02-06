Garney, a national water and wastewater contractor, has expanded its presence in the Pacific Northwest with its recent acquisition of Emery & Sons Construction Group.

Salem, Oregon-based Emery & Sons will bring its nearly 60 years of experience in underground utilities, heavy civil construction and municipal infrastructure improvement to the Garney team.

The companies entered into a strategic partnership in July 2025 to enhance delivery on critical projects in the region, support employees and position both companies for long-term success, according to a release issued at the time. The acquisition further supports Garney’s long-term vision of becoming a full-service water solutions provider by broadening in-house capabilities for earthwork, transmission and distribution pipelines, water mains, and other large-scale civil components for complex water projects.

“Emery & Sons has been a trusted builder in the Northwest for decades,” said David Burkhart, CEO at Garney. “Their experience in underground utilities and commitment to their people and community make them a natural fit with Garney. By bringing our companies together, we’re strengthening our capacity to deliver major water and civil infrastructure. This partnership gives the Emery & Sons team the support and resources to pursue larger and more complex projects while maintaining local relationships and the work they’re known for.”

“Becoming part of Garney creates a solid path forward for our employees and our clients,” added Dan Vannoy, president at Emery & Sons. “It gives our people room to grow while keeping the culture and craftsmanship that built our reputation. We’ll be able to take on new opportunities and continue doing the kind of work our team takes pride in. We’re looking forward to what we can accomplish together.”

Garney has annual revenues exceeding $2 billion and more than 2,700 employee-owners nationwide. Both companies will continue operating under their existing names and leadership teams as they integrate to meet the region’s evolving infrastructure needs.