LeeBoy has re-entered the compaction market with the launch of three new rollers to complement its line of paving and pavement maintenance equipment – the SR48 single-drum soil roller, the BR36 vibratory asphalt roller and the BR48 asphalt roller.
SR48 Single-Drum Soil Roller
Powered by a 47-horsepower Yanmar engine, LeeBoy’s SR48 single-drum soil roller can compact soil across various terrains and grades up to 55%.
It has a 47.2-inch drum offering a maximum centrifugal force of 19,109 pound-feet and up to 2,640 vibrations per minute.
Additional standard features include oscillating articulated steering, a hydrostatic hand lever transmission, an awning kit, folding ROPS, a seatbelt, a backup alarm, a beacon light and work lights, a drum scraper and mirrors.
A hydraulic dozer blade and padfoot drum shell are available options.
BR36 Vibratory Asphalt Roller
With its 35.5-inch drum width, the LeeBoy BR36 vibratory asphalt roller is designed for efficient compaction for asphalt construction and maintenance projects.
The vibratory system, which offers 3,825 pound-feet of centrifugal force and 4,000 vibrations per minute, enhances compaction efficiency by quickly settling asphalt material, the company says.
It is powered by a 20.8-horsepower Honda engine and has a hydrostatic transmission for precise control over speed and direction for a smooth mat. It has a 14-inch curb clearance, a 10-foot, 6-inch outer turning radius and 30% gradeability.
The water tank features a pressurized water system, a stainless steel bar with adjustable nozzles, folding and spring-loaded scraper bars and a cleanable water filter.
Other standard features include oscillating articulated steering, a parking brake, foldable ROPS, a backup alarm, an hour meter, a fuel gauge, a beacon light and work lights, a sliding and adjustable seat with a seatbelt and a lockable dash.
BR48 Asphalt Roller
The LeeBoy BR48 asphalt roller comes equipped with a 47.2-inch-wide drum and a 43.5-horsepower Yanmar engine.
Its dual-function travel levers provide smooth maneuverability and precise control, while its large-capacity water tank ensures prolonged operation times without frequent refilling.
The BR48 offers an average centrifugal force of 6,800 pound-feet and a maximum centrifugal force of 8,540 pound-feet. It has a vibration frequency of 4,200 vibrations per minute and an amplitude of 0.02 inches. Vibration can be operated on either the rear or front drums.
It has a 20-inch curb clearance, a 16-foot, 5-inch outer turning radius and the ability to compact on grades up to 40%.
In addition to the standard features on the BR36, the BR48 also gets an anti-vandalism console, a hydraulic oil cooler and a canopy.
LeeBoy backs the machines with a two-year, unlimited hours warranty against any manufacturer defects.
Quick Specs
SR48
- Operating weight: 7,250 lbs
- Engine: 47 hp Yanmar @ 2400 RPM
- Drum Width: 47.2″
- Minimum centrifugal force: 9,667 lbf
- Maximum centrifugal force: 19,109 lbf
- Vibration frequency: 2,460 vpm
- Travel speed: 5.6 mph
BR36
- Operating weight: 2,640 lbs
- Engine: 20.8 hp Honda GX630 @ 3600 RPM
- Drum width: 35.5”
- Centrifugal force: 3,825 lbf
- Vibration: 4,000 vpm
- Water tank capacity: 31.7 gallons
- Travel speed: 4.5 mph
BR48
- Operating weight: 6,115 lbs.
- Engine: 43.5 hp Yanmar @3000 RPM
- Drum width: 47.2”
- Average centrifugal force: 6,800 lbf
- Maximum centrifugal force: 8,540 lbf
- Vibration: 4,200 vpm
- Water tank capacity: 52.8 gallons
- Travel speed: 7.5 mph