Zachry Construction Corp. has agreed to acquire Texas-based water and sewer infrastructure construction company Crescent Constructors.

Zachry, which has over 1,000 employees and focuses on heavy civil, roadbuilding and infrastructure construction, says the acquisition will allow it to better serve the fast-growing water segment.

“Crescent brings the specialized expertise, talent and project experience needed to immediately establish a stronger presence in this critical and fast-growing sector,” says Travis Mross, Zachry executive vice president. “Their proven success aligns with our vision for long-term, sustainable growth.”

Crescent is based in Plano and primarily serves North Texas municipalities and industries building water and wastewater treatment plants and lift stations. That includes design and construction of complex storage, reservoir, conveyance and treatment systems. It has more than 100 employees.

Zachry is based in San Antonio and is in its third generation of leadership. Crescent will maintain its name and current headquarters. The acquisition enables it to expand through Zachry’s broader market reach, the company says.

“With the strength of Zachry’s national platform behind us, we are excited to grow our capabilities and continue delivering essential infrastructure,” says Crescent founder Mike Daigre.

“Water is the future of infrastructure,” adds Mross. “This acquisition ensures we are well positioned to lead in this space — for our clients, our people and the communities we serve.”