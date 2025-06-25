Kubota Tractor Names New President to Replace Stucke Who is Headed to Japan

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Jun 25, 2025
Todd Stucke will begin his new roles in Japan on July 1.
Todd Stucke will begin his new roles in Japan on July 1.
Kubota Corporation

Less than two years after becoming the first American president of Kubota Tractor Corporation, Todd Stucke is headed to Japan for a new role as deputy general manager of Kubota Farm and Industrial Machinery Consolidated.

Stucke will also serve as the deputy general manager of Kubota Corporation’s Customer Solutions. He will remain the chairman of Kubota Tractor Corporation, the senior vice president of Kubota North America Corporation and will serve on the Kubota North America executive board.

Alex WoodsAlex WoodsKubota CorporationStucke will be replaced as president of Kubota Tractor Corporation by 25-year Kubota veteran Alex Woods, who will also maintain his current role as the senior vice president of sales, product support and supply chain.

Some of Woods’ prior roles at Kubota Tractor Corporation include vice president of sales operations, supply chain and parts; and vice president of parts, product resources and divisional operations.

On July 1, after relocating to Japan, Stucke will focus on Kubota’s machinery division and its global business operations, as well as Kubota Corporation’s global sales and product support strategy.

Stucke has spent almost 13 years at Kubota since he began as the vice president of Kubota Tractor Corporation’s ag and turf division in January 2013. Since then, he’s risen the ranks at Kubota and several of its subsidiaries with titles including:

  • Kubota Tractor Corporation Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing & Product Support in 2016
  • Kubota Tractor Corporation Senior Vice President of Marketing, Product Support and Strategic Projects in 2021
  • Kubota North America Senior Vice President in 2024
  • Kubota Corporation Executive Officer in 2024

Prior to his arrival at Kubota, Stucke spent 16 years at farm equipment manufacturer AGCO, where he began as a regional sales manager in 1997 and finished as the director of hay and harvesting marketing in 2013.

Kubota Corporation’s management structure includes several other deputy general managers for its Farm and Industrial Machinery consolidated division, and four others are currently listed on its website.

At the head of Kubota Corporation’s Farm and Industrial Machinery Consolidated division is its General Manager Shingo Hanada, who is also the general manager of Kubota’s Innovation Center and joined the company in 1989.

 

