Contractors File Counterclaim in Suit Over Emergency Closure of I-195 Washington Bridge

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Jun 23, 2025
Rhode Island's attorney general sued 13 companies involved in the design, construction and inspection of one of the state's busiest bridges, which had to be closed in December 2023 after the discovery of a 'critical failure.'
Rhode Island's attorney general sued 13 companies involved in the design, construction and inspection of one of the state's busiest bridges, which had to be closed in December 2023 after the discovery of a "critical failure."
Rhode Island DOT

Two contractors being sued by the state of Rhode Island following the sudden closure of the I-195 Washington Bridge have filed a counterclaim alleging the state department of transportation knew more tests were needed for the bridge in the early ’90s but did not perform them.

State Attorney General Peter F. Neronha filed the lawsuit in August against 13 companies involved in the design, construction and inspections of the bridge, which was discovered to have a “critical failure” in December 2023. The bridge, before it was closed over a year ago, was one of the busiest in the state and carried traffic between Providence and East Providence. It opened in 1968 and handled 96,000 vehicles a day. The RIDOT recently awarded a $427 million contract to Walsh Construction to rebuild the bridge.

The suit aims to “hold accountable those companies responsible for the near-miss catastrophic closure of the bridge and to recover the significant resources required to rebuild the bridge.”

The lawsuit claims the defendants failed to identify the issues that led to the Washington Bridge’s sudden closure and failed multiple times over multiple years to report problems to RIDOT.

The counterclaim from Barletta Heavy Division Inc. and Aetna Bridge Company alleges that RIDOT could have prevented the bridge’s closure if it had acted following a study conducted over 30 years ago.

“The Rhode Island Dept. of Transportation may have averted a costly and disastrous emergency closure of the Washington Bridge last December if it had followed recommendations in a detailed 1992 inspection report, which pointed out structural deficiencies and called for advanced radiographic testing before any rehabilitation of the bridge was undertaken,” said Sallie Hofmeister, spokesperson for Barlett.

That report was delivered in January 1992 by A.G. Lichtenstein and Associates Inc. to RIDOT and disclosed several concerns about the bridge, according to state filings.

Among those concerns were deterioration at the ends of the concrete drop-in beams, corrosion in the post-tensioning cables, suggested voids in the grout protecting the post-tensioned cables and cracks in the beam webs.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
4 Overlooked Factors Shortening Construction Tire Lifespans
Presented by Maxam Tire North America
4 Overlooked Factors Shortening Construction Tire Lifespans
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Presented by Fusable
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Market outlook Q & A with C-Suite execs at Bobcat, Volvo, Hitachi & Case
Presented by Equipment World
Market outlook Q & A with C-Suite execs at Bobcat, Volvo, Hitachi & Case

Ultimately, according to the state’s initial filing, the Lichtenstein report indicated the cracks were likely formed during initial tensioning and were “unlikely” to continue growing, though this ended up being an incorrect prediction.

Barletta and Aetna Bridge claim RIDOT breached their 2021 contract to rehabilitate the Washington Bridge and failed to act in good faith by “concealing the true condition of the bridge” and not performing the advanced radiographic test recommended in the 1992 Lichtenstein report.

“[The state’s] guidelines required bidders to neither retrofit nor remediate the bridge’s tie-down rods or strengthen its compromised post-tensioning system,” said Hofmeister. “The state instead represented that the bridge could be rehabilitated and accepted and approved the joint venture’s proposal.

“It wasn’t until after the emergency shutdown that the advanced testing recommended in 1992 was finally conducted, finding that structural deficiencies were so widespread that the Washington Bridge was beyond repair and would have to be demolished and replaced.”

The 13 companies being sued by the state are:

  • AECOM Technical Services Inc.
  • Aetna Bridge Company
  • Aries Support Services Inc.
  • Barletta Heavy Division Inc.
  • Barletta/Aetna I-195 Washington Bridge North Phase 2 JV
  • Collins Engineers Inc.
  • Commonwealth Engineers Consultants Inc.
  • Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.
  • Michael Baker International Inc.
  • Prime AE Group Inc.
  • Steere Engineering Inc.
  • Transystems Corporation
  • Vanasse Hangen Brustlin Inc.

 

Related Stories
The three teenagers drove around the barriers to reach the nearby Scooter’s Coffee shop.
Roadbuilding
Teens Drive on Uncured Concrete Bridge in Nebraska Trying to Get to Coffee Shop
By the evening of June 15, crews had successfully milled and repaved damaged portions of the interstate.
Roadbuilding
SCDOT Reopens I-20 Just 36 Hours After Fiery Overpass Crash (Video)
The report claims many of ODOT's procedures have long approval chains and extend turnaround times.
Roadbuilding
Oregon DOT Audit Alleges Organizational Issues, High Staff Turnover
Demolition on the original Washington Bridge, seen here, has been ongoing since last fall.
Roadbuilding
RIDOT Awards $427M Contract for I-195 Washington Bridge Rebuild
Top Stories
Jd 544 P Tier
Wheel Loaders
Deere’s New Mid-Size P-Tier Wheel Loaders Get Performance-Boosting Tech
The next-gen 524, 544 and 624 P-Tier wheel loaders boast smart features via new in-cab display, advanced cooling and improved on-board diagnostics.
Deere's New Scrapers Thumb
The Dirt
Massive Dirt Movers: Deere’s New Pull-Type Scrapers Revealed
Cat 745 Articulated Dump Truck
Market Pulse
Yellow Table: 10 Largest Construction Equipment Manufacturers of 2024
The book “Wain-Roy and the Invention of the Backhoe” says the first hydraulic backhoe was sold in 1948 by the Wain-Roy Corporation of Massachusetts. It consisted of a hydraulic swing-frame digger mounted to a Ford Model 8N tractor. It was sold to the Connecticut Light and Power Company for $705.
Backhoe Loaders
Backhoes Hangin’ Tough for 70 Years: Buyer’s Guide 2025
Cushman Hauler Xl
Compact equipment
Cushman Hauler XL UTV Gets a Long Bed for More Hauling Capacity
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All