Kubota Announces Executive Leadership Changes

Kubota has made several executive leadership changes, including the appointment of Nobuyuki Ishii as CEO of Kubota North America (KNA) and senior managing executive officer of Kubota Corporation (KBT) and Todd Stucke as president of Kubota Tractor Corporation (KTC). Both appointments, effective January 1, 2024, succeed Shingo Hanada, who will be promoted to director and senior managing executive officer of Kubota Corporation in Japan.

Kubota Ishii, a 40-year Kubota veteran, currently serves as general manager of farm and industrial machinery strategy and operations in Japan, supervising the company’s entire overseas operations. During his tenure, he has also served as president of Kubota Europe and vice president of Kubota Engine America. Ishii will also take on the role of chairman of Kubota Tractor Corporation, supporting Stucke as the new president.

“Over the past few years, under Mr. Hanada’s leadership, Kubota has successfully built our North America regional function,” said Ishii. “The market contributes significantly to Kubota’s overall business and remains an integral part of our vision to provide solutions to address global issues related to food, water and the environment. I’m proud to continue the tremendous momentum Mr. Hanada was able to achieve in his tenure.”

Kubota North America is composed of Kubota Tractor Corporation, Kubota Credit Corporation, based in Grapevine, Texas; Kubota Canada Ltd., with operations based in Pickering, Ontario, Canada; Kubota Manufacturing of America, based in Gainesville, Georgia; Great Plains Manufacturing, based in Salina, Kansas; and Kubota Engine of America, based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Kubota Stucke is the first American to step into the role in the company’s more than 50-year history in the U.S., saying in a LinkedIn post, “I don’t take that honor lightly and pledge to do right by all Kubota employees and dealers in my new role.”

Stucke continued, “Kubota is constantly evolving, and we remain committed to the growth mindset we have adopted, working together toward our 2030 Vision which is to become a major brand globally. It’s important for us to stay focused on this transformation as we embark on this next phase in the evolution of our business, and I’m thrilled to be leading our talented team in doing just that, while working closely with our strong Kubota dealers with an 'On Your Side' approach.”

Stucke currently as serves as the vice chair of the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) and will become chairman of the board in 2024. He is a 35-year industry veteran with experience in both equipment and agriculture.

Kubota Additionally, Kubota announced that Brian Arnold, current president of Kubota Manufacturing of America and vice president of KNA, has been appointed as an executive officer of KBT and will take on the role of head of manufacturing for KNA. Arnold succeeds Takanobu Azuma, executive vice president of KNA, who is being promoted to managing executive officer of KBT.

Arnold was the first American to serve as KMA President since the company established manufacturing in Northeast Georgia in 1988. Arnold joined KMA in 1995 and will maintain his dual role as KMA President in addition to his newly appointed role for KNA.

“We are committed to growing and enhancing our manufacturing footprint to expand our product lines and infrastructure to better meet the needs of our customers and dealers,” said Arnold. “We are advancing our manufacturing with more automation and sustainable solutions than ever before – it’s what we do, and it will continue to drive how our teams make decisions about our products in order to provide more solutions to our North American dealers and customers.”