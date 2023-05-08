Brian Bieller is the new president of North American operations for BOMAG Americas.

Tracing his roadbuilding equipment roots to a dealer gig in high school, Bieller brings nearly 30 years of road construction equipment experience to the position. He most recently served as president and CEO at LeeBoy Inc. where he managed all functions of the organization including manufacturing operations. Before his tenure with LeeBoy, Brian served as president and regional general manager, North America for Dynapac, also a Fayat Company.

With his experience leading successful teams and his knowledge of BOMAG products and the market, the company says Brian is well-positioned to make a positive impact on both BOMAG Americas' position in the market and internal team culture.

Bieller started his new position March 10 and reports to Ralf Junker, president of BOMAG Group in Boppard, Germany. “We are happy to have Brian rejoin the Fayat Group in this new role, and we wish him success as he leads BOMAG Americas into the next season of growth and profitability,” said Junker.

BOMAG manufacturers asphalt pavers and milling machines, reclaimer/stabilizers, single-drum and tandem vibratory rollers, pneumatic tired rollers, landfill refuse compactors and a full range of light compaction equipment. Its North American headquarters is located in Ridgeway, South Carolina.