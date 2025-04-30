Todd Roberts, president of ERS Inc., has been elected the new president of the Associated General Contractors of America.

Roberts, past AGC vice president, founded the heavy and civil construction company ERS based in Jackson, Mississippi, in 1992. He has served as president of the Mississippi Valley Chapter AGC, as well as chairman of national AGC’s Natural Resources Conservation Service Committee and Federal/Heavy Division. He is an AGC life governor and a member of the Consulting Constructors’ Council of America.

As president, Roberts will work with the association’s professional staff and national network of chapters to oversee operations and set strategy, according to AGC.

“We don’t take on anything that will fix itself; everything we do at AGC of America is critical to the success of the construction industry,” he said. “Whether it is in our advocacy work, our educational programs or in the ways AGC connects us with each other and the people and resources we need to be successful, AGC is mission critical.”

Roberts will be joined on the AGC executive board by these newly elected officers:

Senior vice president – Rick Andritsch, partner and vice president of business development for Pewaukee, Wisconsin-based VJS Construction Services.

Vice president – Trey Pebley, chief administrative officer for Elsa, Texas-based Foremost Paving Inc.

Treasurer – Mac Caddell, president and chief executive officer of Montgomery, Alabama-based Caddell Construction.

Their terms end March 2026 when new elections will be held.

AGC is the largest and oldest national construction trade association in the United States and represents more than 28,000 firms. It has 88 chapters nationwide.