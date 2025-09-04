Create a free Equipment World account to continue reading

AMI’s Rid Plow Loader, Backhoe Attachment Reduces Driveway Snow Piles

Sep 4, 2025
Ami Rid Plow Attachment
AMI Attachments

AMI says its Rid Plow attachment for wheel loaders and backhoes keeps homeowners safer and happier by reducing driveway snow piles caused by municipal snow clearing operations.

The Rid Plow features a pivoting snowblade extension with an endplate that is hydraulically lowered to catch the snow that spills into driveways as the plow passes by. AMI says this feature saves residents “the physical strain of shoveling excess heavy snow.” To see it in action, check out the video at the end of this article.

Constructed to withstand long-cycle duty, the Rid Plow is an independent attachment that is mounted between the loader’s coupler and snowblade, allowing it to operate with both blade and rid plow or each attachment individually.

Additional features include:

Spring-trip cutting edge: If hidden obstacles, such as utility covers and curbs, impact the attachment, the spring-trip cutting edge reduces the risk of damage and resets automatically.

Center lateral pivot point: Because of its lateral rotation, the plow is able to follow the contour of the ground and snow piles.

Shear bolt protected: In the case of severe impact, the Rid Plow arm protects the rest of the attachments and power unit.

 

 

