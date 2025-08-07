FAE Intros SSM Forestry Tiller for Shredding Roots, Stumps Up to 20 Inches in Diameter

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Aug 7, 2025
Fae Ssm
FAE

FAE’s upgraded SSM line of forestry tillers can shred roots and stumps up to 20 inches in diameter, down to a maximum working depth of 16 inches.

Available in SSM or SSM/HP versions, the tiller attachment is compatible with 170- to 300-horsepower tractors. All models come in 81-, 91- or 100-inch working widths.

They are designed for plantation and nursery maintenance, vineyard and orchard upkeep, agriculture tilling and soil reclamation, and soil mixing. To see it in action, check out the video at the end of this article.

FAE gave all models new interchangeable wear-resistant Hardox steel inner plates inside the crushing chamber, a central gearbox alignment system, a transmission with side gearbox and an adjustable Hardox counter blade. Interchangeable protection chains limit the escape of shredded material and safely deflect debris. Additionally, HP models boast a side gearbox cooling system.

An adjustable hood grille, a dozer blade and a rear hydraulic support roller are also available.

The SSM comes standard with A/3 teeth. A/3/HD and F/3 teeth are available upon request.

 

 

