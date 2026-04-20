This year’s ConExpo saw a new international player step into the U.S. skid steer market: Bull India with its all-new AV740.

The 74-horsepower skid steer delivers a rated operating capacity of 2,969 pounds, a tipping load of 5,939 pounds, bucket capacity of 15.5 cubic feet and an operating weight of 9,418 pounds.

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A key selling point on the Bull AV740 is its vertical-lift arm path, which uses hydraulics to lift the entire arm assembly as the bucket is raised to keep the bucket on a more even vertical trajectory. This design, according to Bull India, offers operators extended reach at full height, improved lift capacity and better balance.

The AV740’s hydraulic pump is directly engaged by the engine, which Nizar Kasim, who heads up Bull India’s service and technical support, says reduces the amount of power lost between the two systems. With its high-flow option and standard auxiliary hydraulic line, the AV740 can be paired with buckets, cold planers, trenchers and other attachments.

Operators get an adjustable air suspension seat and a dual joystick control layout. The AV740’s safety bar, when lifted, disables the loader’s movement and attachment hydraulic system and activates the parking brake.

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The in-cab monitor accesses information on the AV740’s fuel, temperature, rpms and engine hours and displays the feed from the standard rear camera.

The AV740 also comes standard with Bull’s Smooth Rider System, which Kasim says reduces rider movement when driving on roads.

Available options on the AV740 include:

HVAC

Beacon light

Two-speed drive mode

Heavy duty bucket — 20.5 cubic feet

Reversible cutting edge

Telematics hardware

Self-leveling

Bull India AV740 Skid Steer Specs: