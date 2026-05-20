Fecon debuted a new attachment brand at ConExpo 2026 called Redline by Fecon.

Aimed at contractors and landscaping professionals needing more durable and higher capacity attachments, the Redline portfolio brings nine new skid steer, mini skid steer and excavator attachments to the market.

Skid Steer Brush Grapples

The Redline portfolio launched with new brush grapples for contractors to pair with their stand-on mini skid steers, ride-in skid steers and compact track loaders.

The BG84 brush grapple for standard skid steers and CTLs has a working width of 84 inches. The BG48 is 48 inches wide.

For clearing land and cleaning up sites, the attachments feature an open grapple design for moving irregular loads and dual independent lids for improved load security.

Equipment World

Further supporting the grapples' security are removable side plates and serrated tines, as well as inline hydraulic flow control for smoother lid operation.

Equipment World

The hoses and dual cylinders on the BG84 and BG48 are protected by one guard piece and an enclosed back wall reduces debris pass through, the company says.

Redline BG48 Brush Grapple Specs:

Compatibility: Mini skid steers

Weight: 350 pounds

Working width: 48 inches

Jaw opening 38.5 inches

Redline BG84 Brush Grapple Specs:

Compatibility: Skid steers, CTLs

Weight: 990 pounds

Working width: 60 inches, 84 inches

Jaw opening: 60 inches

Skid Steer Brush Cutters

Also for land clearing using skid steers and compact track loaders, Redline offers the BC60 and BC74 brush cutters. Contractors will get 60 inches and 74 inches of working width, respectively, and material capacity of up to 6 inches in diameter.

Equipment World

Both attachments are aimed at handling brush, undergrowth and small trees, as well as storm cleanup and disaster response. They feature plug-and-play hookup with standard hoses, couplers and mounting interface.

The doors and chains can be configured to operators' preferences and are designed for easy maintenance through hardware access points.

Redline BC60 Brush Cutter Specs:

Compatibility: Skid steers, CTLs

Weight: 1,500 pounds

Working width: 60 inches

Material capacity: 0-6 inches

Flow range: 10-50 gpm

Max horsepower: 50-135

Redline BC74 Brush Cutter Specs:

Compatibility: Skid steers, CTLs

Weight: 1,700 pounds

Working width: 74 inches

Material capacity: 0-6 inches

Flow range: 10-50 gpm

Max horsepower: 50-135

Skid Steer Felling Saw

Completing the Redline skid steer and compact track loader attachment lineup is the FS38 felling saw, which offers up to 14 inches per pass and max horsepower between 50 and 135.

In addition to landclearing and right-of-way maintenance, Redline also lists pasture reclamation as an ideal use for the FS38.

Equipment World

The F38 features a direct drive motor and large diameter cutting disc, along with manual and hydraulic rotation options, a 180-degree saw head and integrated large push bar and screen cab guard.

Redline FS38 Felling Saw Specs:

Compatibility: Skid steers, CTLs

Weight: 1,200 pounds

Cutting capacity: up to 14 inches per pass

Max horsepower: 50-135

Flow range: 14-50 gpm

Mini Skid Steer Log Grapple

For stand-on mini skid steers, the LG57 log grapple is suited for logging, storm cleanup, sawmill operations and rural properties.

Fecon

Features on the LG57 include rope bollards, push bar, a tined cradle, serrated jaw and a standard tow hitch. Hydraulic or electric-over-hydraulic rotation options are available.

Redline LG57 Log Grapple Specs:

Compatibility: Mini skid steers

Weight: 375 pounds

Opening: 57 inches

Mini Skid Steer Brush Cutter

The new Redline BC44 brush cutter clocks in at just 780 pounds and offers a working width of 44 inches.

Equipment World

Aimed at contractors and landscapers working in tight areas, suited applications for the BC44 include property cleanup, trails, small acreage management and overgrowth control around buildings and fences.

Operators get plug-and-play hookup with standard hoses, couplers and mounting interface, as well as the ability to tailor doors and guard options to specific jobsites.

Redline BC44 Brush Cutter Specs:

Compatibility: Mini skid steers

Weight: 780 pounds

Working width: 44 inches

Material capacity: 0-4 inches

Flow range: 10-20 gpm

Excavator Brush Cutters

The 54-inch BC54 is compatible with 5- to 10-ton excavators and comes in at 950 pounds, while the 44-inch BC44 suits the 3.5- to 10-ton excavator market and weighs 750 pounds.

Both attachments feature a direct drive motor, material capacity up to 4 inches in diameter and a flow range of 10-45 gallons per minute.

Fecon

Ideal applications include ditch lines, embankments, right-of-way detail work, storm cleanup, property management and trails. Operators will get a plug-and-play hydraulic hookup and configurable setup for mowing-style cutting or aggressive processing.

The BC44 and BC54 also have shielded hoses and protected components and a direct access design for servicing blades.

Redline BC44 Brush Cutter Specs

Compatibility: 3.5-10-ton excavators

Weight: 750 pounds

Working width: 44 inches

Material capacity: 0-4 inches

Flow range: 10-45 gpm

Redline BC54 Brush Cutter Specs