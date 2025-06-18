Vermeer Releases MTR516 Microtrencher Attachment for Fiber Optic Installation

Jun 18, 2025
Vermeer Mtr516 Microtrencher
Vermeer

Vermeer says its new MTR516 microtrencher attachment, compatible with the company’s RTX550 and RTX750 ride-on tractors, delivers a narrow, shallow trench for installing fiber optic cables in residential and urban areas with less disruption to surrounding property and infrastructure.

It can cut a trench up to 2 inches wide and 17 inches deep through rock, concrete and other tough surfaces. Airflow for spoil discharge has been optimized across all cutting depths to reduce the amount of spoil left behind. This clean, precise cut requires less backfilling, according to Vermeer.

Product Manager Nick Olsen says the attachment comes “packed with features” to improve cutting performance and jobsite cleanliness. A fully shrouded cutting wheel covers the blade during operation to contain debris and optimize vacuum suction. Design principles from the company’s line of rockwheels were incorporated to improve durability and cutting consistency.

A replaceable spoil outlet for 4-inch or 6-inch vac hoses can be easily swapped out in the field. Multiple bolt-in wear plates are field-serviceable, and a dual-hinged access panel gives open access for blade servicing and replacement.

Welded polycrystalline diamond cutter teeth for asphalt or rotary carbide teeth for concrete and rock are available. The MTR516 can be offset up to 24 inches to the right, making it easier to cut next to curbs. Single-lever depth control simplifies operation.  

