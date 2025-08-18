Ignite Attachments Adds Two New Compact Tractor Implements

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Aug 18, 2025
Ignite 3pt Landscape Drag Dsc02629 46932284 031325 Jpg
Ignite Attachments

Ignite Attachments has debuted two new compact tractor implements, a landscape drag and a 3-point cultivator, designed to make soil prep, driveway maintenance and acreage management faster and easier.

Ignite Landscape Drag

The Ignite landscape drag, available with 72- or 96-inch rake bars, is engineered for ground-leveling tasks, such as refining gravel driveways, grooming arenas or smoothing out rough acreage. It is built on a powder-coated steel frame for durability year after year.

Customizable tooth spacing allows operators to choose between tight 3-inch spacing for fine grading or wider 6-inch spacing for coarser work. Combined with interchangeable rake bars and tooth options, this flexibility lets users adjust performance for a variety of surfaces, including gravel and compacted soil, Ignite says.

The floating 3-point mount bushing system helps the drag maintain consistent contact with the ground on uneven terrain. Buyers can choose from the standard chain hitch or 3-point hitch for compatibility with both compact tractors and UTVs.

The frame can hold up to three cinder blocks per side for added down pressure, giving operators more control when working on hard-packed soil or rocky ground.

00000 Ignite 78 3pt Cultivator Rendering V2 0006Ignite Attachments3-Point Cultivator

The Ignite 3-point cultivator is designed for a range of tillage applications, including seedbed prep, soil maintenance, weed control, food plot management and garden work. Adjustable tine spacing allows users to reposition or remove tines in the front or back row to match their specific needs.

The cultivator comes standard with 1-inch teeth for lighter tillage or an optional 4-inch sweep for deeper soil penetration and movement. The frame can be mounted on the top or underside of the hitch arms, making it easy to adjust ground clearance when transporting or working in varied field conditions, Ignite says.

It is available in 62- and 78-inch widths and built with quick-hitch compatibility and a Grade 50 steel frame for durability and maneuverability.

Ignite Attachments launched in 2022, selling compact equipment attachments, parts and lubricants directly to consumers.

Related Stories
Fae Rcm Ssl
Compact equipment attachments
FAE Launches Rotary Cutters for Skid Steers, CTLs
Loader Trailer Mover
Compact equipment attachments
Ignite Attachments Debuts Trailer Mover for Skid Steers, CTLs
SharpGrade's new G73 Grader Blade for compact track loaders and small articulated loaders has a retractable wheel to let down the blade, which has a width of 45.5 inches with hydraulic side wings closed and 73 inches with wings open.
Compact equipment attachments
SharpGrade Intros G73 Grader Blade for Compact Track Loaders, SALs
Think like a thief to protect your fleet. Watch our on-demand webinar.
Partner Insights
Think like a thief to protect your fleet. Watch our on-demand webinar.
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
2026 Chevrolet Silverado WT
Pickups
2026 Chevy Silverado 1500 Revealed: 9 trims, 4 Engines, 6 Special Editions
Choices include gas V8 and diesel, three off-road trims and starting prices of $36,900 to $71,700.
An autonomous Komatsu HD605-10 running on Komatsu Smart Quarry Autonomous, powered by Pronto, is being loaded at Komatsu’s Arizona Proving Grounds.
Technology
Komatsu Partners with Pronto to Bring Autonomous Dump Trucks to Quarries of All Sizes
Polaris General 2026
Compact equipment
2026 Polaris General UTV Hits Dealers with New Colors, Upgrades
Mech Maxx Croba Stl1000
Compact Utility Loaders
MechMaxx Shakes Up Mini Skid Steer Market with $24K Croba STL1000
Think like a thief to protect your fleet. Watch our on-demand webinar.
Featured Sponsor
Think like a thief to protect your fleet. Watch our on-demand webinar.
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Tire Pressure Tips for Heavy Equipment Operations
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All