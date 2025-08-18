Ignite Attachments has debuted two new compact tractor implements, a landscape drag and a 3-point cultivator, designed to make soil prep, driveway maintenance and acreage management faster and easier.

Ignite Landscape Drag

The Ignite landscape drag, available with 72- or 96-inch rake bars, is engineered for ground-leveling tasks, such as refining gravel driveways, grooming arenas or smoothing out rough acreage. It is built on a powder-coated steel frame for durability year after year.

Customizable tooth spacing allows operators to choose between tight 3-inch spacing for fine grading or wider 6-inch spacing for coarser work. Combined with interchangeable rake bars and tooth options, this flexibility lets users adjust performance for a variety of surfaces, including gravel and compacted soil, Ignite says.

The floating 3-point mount bushing system helps the drag maintain consistent contact with the ground on uneven terrain. Buyers can choose from the standard chain hitch or 3-point hitch for compatibility with both compact tractors and UTVs.

The frame can hold up to three cinder blocks per side for added down pressure, giving operators more control when working on hard-packed soil or rocky ground.

Ignite Attachments

The Ignite 3-point cultivator is designed for a range of tillage applications, including seedbed prep, soil maintenance, weed control, food plot management and garden work. Adjustable tine spacing allows users to reposition or remove tines in the front or back row to match their specific needs.

The cultivator comes standard with 1-inch teeth for lighter tillage or an optional 4-inch sweep for deeper soil penetration and movement. The frame can be mounted on the top or underside of the hitch arms, making it easy to adjust ground clearance when transporting or working in varied field conditions, Ignite says.

It is available in 62- and 78-inch widths and built with quick-hitch compatibility and a Grade 50 steel frame for durability and maneuverability.

Ignite Attachments launched in 2022, selling compact equipment attachments, parts and lubricants directly to consumers.